Bundeswehr evacuation campaign is gaining momentum | free press

Berlin (dpa) – After a difficult start, the evacuation operation of the German armed forces in Afghanistan gets under way. Another military transport with about 180 people on board started in the capital Kabul on Wednesday. This means that more than 400 people from more than 15 countries have already been flown out by the German army.

At the same time, the federal government initiated the legal basis for the deployment. According to the draft mandate approved by the cabinet, a maximum of 600 military personnel must be deployed by the end of September. The operation is estimated at around 40 million euros.

Dramatic start

The mission began Monday under dramatic circumstances. The two Bundeswehr aircraft of the type A400M were unable to land for a long time because the airport was chaotic. Hundreds of Afghans desperately tried to be picked up by US military planes and temporarily blocked the tarmac. The situation has now calmed down a bit. Four flights are scheduled for Wednesday to the hub in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. From there, Lufthansa continues to Germany.

The first 130 evacuees arrived in Frankfurt am Main that night. All departed Afghans who were on board the aircraft will initially be received in a reception facility in Hamburg. A spokesman for the federal police announced this. The first plane had 17 to 19 people with Afghan passports.

Federal cabinet approves evacuation operation of the Bundeswehr. good

The Bundestag will vote next week on the text of the mandate approved by the federal cabinet. The consent is considered certain. Parliament must approve any armed deployment by the Bundeswehr. In exceptional cases, this can also be done afterwards, especially if there is an immediate threat. According to the government, this applies to the evacuation operation, in which German civilians and Afghan helpers in particular are flown out by the armed forces and federal ministries.

“The deployment of armed German troops cannot be delayed,” said a letter from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) accompanying the draft mandate available to the German news agency. Any further waiting for the German Bundestag to finally make a decision could question the successful implementation of the German armed forces or at the very least make it much more difficult and thus endanger the life and limb of the people to be protected. “

It is a supposedly robust mandate that also allows the use of military force, “in particular to protect the people to be evacuated and our own troops, as well as in the context of emergency aid”.

Paratroopers trained for evacuations, the elite unit KSK, but also military police, paramedics and air force crews are deployed. The mission is considered the largest evacuation mission of the Bundeswehr to date.