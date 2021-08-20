Bundestag election poll: SPD gets closer to Union in Sunday’s issue | free press

That should put a good mood in the Willy-Brandt-Haus: one survey after another testifies to the popularity of your candidate for chancellor. And the party itself is apparently making progress as well.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a study by the Infratest dimap institute, the SPD continues to overtake voters. According to the “Germany trend” in the ARD’s “Morgenmagazin”, 30 percent of those polled said they would like a federal government led by the Social Democrats.

That is six percentage points more than at the beginning of August. Another 30 percent are in favor of a conservative government led by the CDU/CSU (minus five). Only 15 percent prefer a cabinet led by the Greens (minus one). 25 percent do not yet express a preference.

Scholz’s popularity increased

If the chancellor could be elected directly, 41 percent of Germans would now vote for SPD candidate Olaf Scholz – that’s six percentage points more than at the beginning of August. Chancellor-candidate Armin Laschet (CDU) would like 16 (minus four) percent of those polled. And twelve percent (minus four) would like Annalena Baerbock (Greens) in the chancellery. 31 percent of those surveyed (plus two) do not want to commit to one of the three.

When asked “If there were elections on Sunday…” (Sunday’s question), the union received 23 percent of the vote (minus four). At 21 percent, the SPD would be its best result since January 2018 (plus three). The Greens lose two percent and come in at 17 percent. FDP, AfD and Left gain one percentage point each and currently stand at 13, 11 and 7 percent.

Election polls are generally always full of uncertainty. The declining party ties and increasingly shorter voting decisions, among other things, make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weigh the collected data. The institute gives a statistical margin of error of two to three percentage points. In principle, surveys only reflect the opinion at the time of the survey and are not a prediction of the outcome of the election.