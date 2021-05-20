Bundestag approves copyright reform | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The Bundestag has decided on the controversial copyright reform. With the votes of the black-red coalition, Parliament on Thursday paved the way for the new rules for authors, press publishers, internet platform operators and users.

The Greens abstained. AfD, Links and FDP voted against it. Germany must have transposed a corresponding EU copyright directive into national law by June.

The reform includes adapting the previous copyright rules for use on the Internet – mainly platforms on which users can upload content. In the future, platform operators should be held liable if users upload copyrighted works such as images, texts or videos without permission and without licensing agreements.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) announced: “At the heart of the reform is the copyright responsibility of upload platforms such as YouTube, Facebook or TikTok. In the future, they will have to license creative content to be shared by users on the platforms. “

The federal cabinet approved the bill in February. Authors and creatives should become more involved in creating value on the Internet and improve their disclosure obligations. The comprehensive legal reform also includes additional copyrights for press publishers.

Before the EU directive, there were massive protests and demonstrations in many countries years ago – internet users feared restrictions by so-called upload filters and a restriction on freedom of expression if too much content is filtered out by the platforms before it is uploaded. The federal government wanted to avoid such filters as much as possible – opposition politicians see these plans as a failure. The project manager Julia Reda of the Society for Freedom Rights Association wrote on Twitter that cases of blocking legal content would be collected and, if necessary, charged.

The street protests were almost non-existent when it was enacted into national law. Associations and organizations simultaneously cooled their discontent. There were also joint protest letters from musicians and artists. A thorn in the side of the music, media and film industry is a passage through which short excerpts of copyrighted works such as sound, video or text can be uploaded to a platform without a license. Despite the criticism, the passage remained in law. The economic sectors fear financial disadvantages for themselves and also for authors.

Publishers are satisfied with the additional copyright. The Federal Association of Digital and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) and the Association of German Magazine Publishers (VDZ) were pleased that there is now a right to protect journalistic content. “With the new additional copyright law and the rules in force since January to limit market abuse by large internet companies, we will be able to effectively defend ourselves against the exploitation of journalistic content,” said the two associations. Appropriate participation in the gains that digital providers also gain from the use of third-party editorial content is a crucial point for the future of digital journalism.

Google’s chief for Central Europe, Philipp Justus, wrote in a blog post for the group that they would work with German publishers to agree on a comprehensive preview of content that may be protected by the new law. “These negotiations are conducted on the basis of uniform criteria.”

Union members were partly critical of the reform. For example, the German Journalists’ Association sees a shortcoming in the fact that there is no right of classification. Verdi sees authors and artists at a disadvantage compared to platforms and major publishers.