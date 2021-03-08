Bumpy start for free corona quick tests | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – At the start of the free corona rapid tests on Monday, there were still bottlenecks in many places in Germany.

Research in various states showed that pharmacies and medical practices at the beginning of the week were not or insufficiently prepared for the tests in the area. Many questions also remained unanswered – for example, how exactly should the free tests be included to avoid multiple tests of one person per week.

The latest federal resolution on the corona crisis stipulates that the federal government will assume the cost of a rapid test per citizen and week from Monday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had already pointed out on Friday that the tests cannot be consistently offered in all countries from Monday, but that it must start soon.

In the rapid tests, trained personnel – for example in pharmacies, doctor’s offices or test centers – perform the rapid test with a nose or throat swab. The federal government said the federal government would pay for the tests, but the states themselves should order the rapid tests and create the infrastructure for them.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, every testing center already has a documentation system. “After a quick test, the person tested receives a document stating who was tested with whom, when and with what result,” writes a spokeswoman at the request of dpa. It was initially unclear whether this documentation requirement also applies to pharmacists and general practitioners.

The president of the Federal Association of German Pharmacists’ Associations (ABDA), Gabriele Regina Overwiening, said on Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin” that it would not be possible to carry out the tests immediately and everywhere. Several regional pharmacy associations, for example in Bavaria and Brandenburg, indicated in the morning that they would still be waiting for the amended federal government corona testing scheme and would not be able to test in advance. According to the Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KV), doctors’ practices in Thuringia have not yet been able to offer free corona tests for the same reason.

Almost in parallel with these rapid tests, self-tests for home use have also been available since Saturday. The discount stores, as Aldi and Lidl announced, were very busy.

Monday there was also a lot of activity in the test centers, such as in Berlin, where the free tests were started in 16 centers. “It is well received,” said health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD), a spokesman said. In the morning, there were already more than 10,000 appointment bookings by the end of the week.

The director of the German Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, does not assume that there will be a great rush for the free quick tests from the start. The run will only get bigger if it is linked to a concrete advantage, Landsberg said Monday in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”. “When you need such a test to go to the cinema, the theater or wherever, once a week is just not enough,” said Landsberg. You have to prepare for it. According to the manufacturer, some 150 million rapid tests were dumped in early March that can be delivered to states and municipalities.

Newly elected left-wing chairman Janine Wissler also said on Monday that there should be more than one test per week. “Much more frequent testing would be needed,” Wissler said at an online conference. The Bund-Länder-Round had to develop and implement a testing strategy before new steps could be taken, the left-wing leader criticized.

In addition to testing, advancements in vaccination should guide the return to greater normalcy in everyday life. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at least three percent of the population has now been fully vaccinated against the corona virus. About 2.5 million people have already received the second dose of the vaccine (data as of March 8, 8am). In total 6.2 percent (approximately 5.2 million) thus received at least one dose.

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had emphasized on Sunday evening in the ZDF program “Berlin Direct” that the vaccinations would go faster at the end of the month. “Up to ten million vaccinations a week” would then be possible in the coming months, said the SPD candidate for chancellor.

However, the infection process only partially gives hope. Health authorities reported 34 new deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day on Monday – fewer than since November 1. The number of new infections has risen noticeably with 5011 new corona infections compared to Monday last week (4732). According to the RKI, the national seven-day incidence was 68 nationwide on Monday – and therefore higher than the day before (66.1).