Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR by 2027

Bullous pemphigoid is a rare autoimmune inflammatory skin disease that causes large, fluid-filled blisters on the skin. It is characterized by urticarial lesions, blistering, and itching. Generally, these develop on areas such as the upper thighs or armpits and the lower abdomen. Bullous pemphigoid generally occurs when the body’s immune system attacks a thin layer of the tissue below the outer layer of the skin. It can occur in any age group including kids. Most often, it affects elderly individuals.

Redness and itching of the skin is the most common sign and symptom of bullous pemphigoid. It occurs on the mucous membranes such as lips, mouth, nasal passages. The exact cause of the disease is not known. According to studies conducted by PubMed, bullous pemphigoid can be caused by certain medications (such as durvalumab, nivolumab), ultraviolet light therapy, or radiation therapy. Also, psoriasis, lichen planus, diabetes mellitus, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis play a role in the development of bullous pemphigoid.

Dermatologist can diagnose bullous pemphigoid based on the patient’s medical history as well as certain tests. A common diagnostic test for bullous pemphigoid is skin biopsy. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can be used to detect presence of bullous pemphigoid autoantibodies in the serum.

Rise in the prevalence of bullous pemphigoid across the world is anticipated to drive the global bullous pemphigoid treatment market during the forecast period. Increasing government funding for rare disorders drug is also expected to propel the global market in the near future. However, shortage of health care experts in Latin America and Middle East & Africa hampers the bullous pemphigoid treatment market in these regions. Nevertheless, increase in government funding for diagnostic procedures is likely to augment the bullous pemphigoid treatment market in the next few years. Organizations supporting the treatment of the disease across the world include International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation, American Autoimmune & Related Diseases Association, Inc., Australasian Blistering Diseases Foundation, NIH/National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, and Genetic and Rare Diseases (GARD) Information Center.

The global bullous pemphigoid treatment market can be segmented based on drug, end-user, and region. In terms of drug, the bullous pemphigoid treatment market can be segmented into corticosteroids, anti-inflammatory drugs and immunosuppressant drugs or biologics. Clobetasol is the common topical corticosteroid used for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid. Immunosuppressants such as azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, and cyclosporine are applied for the treatment of the disease. Rituximab and omalizumab are most common biologics employed for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid.

In terms of end-user, the global bullous pemphigoid treatment market can be divided into hospitals and special clinics. The hospitals segment held a major share of the market in 2017.

Based on region, the global bullous pemphigoid treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a leading share of the global market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. held a significant share of the market in North America, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, due to increase in the number of patients suffering from the disease. Better health care infrastructure, economic growth, rise in the number of insurance payers, expanding and developing private health care sector, and increase in awareness among people about treatment of bullous pemphigoid in Asia Pacific are expected to propel the bullous pemphigoid treatment market in the region in the next few years. The bullous pemphigoid treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate from 2018 to 2026.

Key players operating in the global bullous pemphigoid treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

