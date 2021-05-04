Bullfights should be removed from RTP’s schedule by the end of the year

“There is currently no provision for broadcasting bullfights on RTP,” the public broadcaster’s official source said.

Only one bullfight was broadcast last year.

RTP is not expected to broadcast bullfights this year. According to an official source for the public broadcaster, he confirmed to NiT: “At the moment, bullfighting is not planned to be broadcast on RTP.”

In addition, like the vast majority of events, the sector was badly affected by the pandemic, so the persistent uncertainty surrounding bullfighting may also have been a factor that contributed to RTP’s decision.