Builds, teams, and playstyle explained

Alhaitham is a stable character value constructing in Genshin Affect. Anyone lucky sufficient to personal him ought to discover ways to play the character and put him in a great workforce comp.

This information goals to assist simplify issues for informal gamers who’re curious to get higher with Alhaitham. The matters coated embrace a combo for the character’s playstyle, a construct highlighting completely different swords and artifacts, in addition to some workforce comps.

Most gamers can have completely different ranges of development concerning their characters and weapons, that means that this Genshin Affect information might be extra basic than hyper-specific.

Playstyle and combo for Alhaitham in Genshin Affect

You may check him out in his Check Run because it has a great construct on him (Picture through HoYoverse)

The next is an instance of a combo involving Alhaitham in Genshin Affect:

Elemental Burst Elemental Ability Regular Assaults Sprint Cancel Extra Regular Assaults Charged Assaults Extra Regular Assaults

This isn’t the one instance of a combo that gamers can do. Nevertheless, it highlights a vital facet of Alhaitham’s equipment and why it is best to usually begin along with his Elemental Burst → Elemental Ability → a mixup of Regular and Charged Assaults and cancels.

This combo helps generate probably the most harm for Alhaitham. Having mentioned that, gamers have to construct him correctly to maximise his potential.

Alhaitham construct in Genshin Affect

The Mild of Foliar Incision is his greatest sword (Picture through HoYoverse)

Listed here are some weapons that gamers ought to think about using:

Mild Of Foliar Incision

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Freedom-Sworn

Harbinger of Daybreak

Iron Sting

Mild of Foliar Incision is by far Alhaitham’s best-in-slot sword. Nevertheless, it is solely accessible on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside his banner, that means that F2P gamers might wrestle to acquire it. In that case, there are different 5-star swords that work nicely, like Primordial Jade Cutter and Mistsplitter Reforged.

Vacationers who can not use any of these good 5-star weapons can go for Harbinger of Daybreak or Irong Sting. The previous is a 3-star sword that is straightforward to R5, whereas the latter is a craftable 4-star possibility. Each weapons are good and might compete with their 5-star counterparts.

His check run makes use of a great 4-piece set (Picture through HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of some artifact units value contemplating for Alhaitham mains in Genshin Affect:

4-piece Gilded Desires

4-piece Deepwood Recollections

2-piece Gilded Desires + 2-piece Flower of Paradise Misplaced

2-piece Gilded Desires + 2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe

2-piece Flower of Paradise Misplaced + 2-piece Wanderer’s Troupe

The latter three examples all have the identical impact: giving their consumer +160 Elemental Mastery. Gilded Desires is the best choice for Alhaitham if in case you have one other character with a 4-piece Deepwood Recollections.

The first stats for the person artifacts on this construct are:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonotheum: Dendro DMG%

Dendro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Fee% of CRIT DMG%

As for substats, gamers ought to give attention to Vitality Recharge, Elemental Mastery, CRIT Fee, and CRIT DMG.

Alhaitham workforce comps in Genshin Affect

An instance of a workforce comp that focuses on the Burgeon Elemental Response (Picture through HoYoverse)

Dendro characters are lucky to be nice in all kinds of groups, because of their quite a few Elemental Reactions. Listed here are some examples of teammates that may accompany Alhaitham in Genshin Affect:

Burgeon #1: Kokomi + Yelan + Thoma

Kokomi + Yelan + Thoma Burgeon #2: Barbara + Xingqiu + Bennett

Barbara + Xingqiu + Bennett Catalyze #1: Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli

Yae Miko + Nahida + Zhongli Catalyze #2: Yae Miko + Fischl + Yaoyao

Yae Miko + Fischl + Yaoyao Hyperbloom #1: Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu Hyperbloom #2: Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu Nilou Bloom: Nilou + Kokomi + Collei

There are a number of instructions one can go with regards to constructing a reliable workforce in Genshin Affect, which is able to finally be based mostly in your present assets.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



