Builds, team roles, and abilities

Genshin Influence’s Layla is the latest Cryo character launched within the second section of model 3.2. She is a Sword consumer, specializing in being a supporting character together with her distinctive Elemental Ability and Burst.

Since she’s a brand new unit, Vacationers could have a tough time constructing her correctly and should still be confused as to what she’s able to. This text will clarify how Layla may be helpful in Genshin Influence and can present details about her greatest builds.

Layla’s skills and staff roles in Genshin Influence

Layla is a Cryo character in Genshin Influence who can present shields for the occasion and deal injury even when she’s off-field. Whereas her defend skills could appear much like that of Diona’s, Layla provides extra offensive choices whereas having the identical sturdiness as Diona’s defend.

Elemental Ability – Nights of Formal Focus

Layla’s defend and Evening Stars (Picture through HoYoverse)

Utilizing her Elemental Ability, she creates a Curtain of Slumber that offers AoE Cryo injury to close by enemies. This defend absorbs injury based mostly on Layla’s Max HP, particularly towards Cryo assaults.

Whereas creating the Curtain of Slumber, Layla might be weak for a brief time period, which may be fairly harmful if she is with Hydro as she may by accident Freeze herself.

Evening Star modified to Taking pictures Star and attacking the enemy (Picture through HoYoverse)

At common intervals, whereas the Curtain of Slumber is energetic, a Evening Star might be created. Moreover, two extra Evening Stars are generated when the character throughout the defend casts their Elemental Ability. At present, a most of 4 Evening Stars may be current at a time. As soon as gamers have 4 Evening Stars, every of them will rework into Taking pictures Stars and residential in on close by enemies, dealing Cryo injury.

Basically, even when she’s off-field, Genshin Influence’s Layla can deal injury to enemies utilizing these Evening Stars, not directly triggering any bonuses from artifacts that require the wielder to hit an enemy, equivalent to Tenacity of the Millelith.

Elemental Burst – Dream of the Star-Stream Shaker

Layla’s Elemental Burst within the form of a dreamsphere (Picture through HoYoverse)

Layla’s Burst unleashes a Celestial Dreamsphere that repeatedly fires Starlight Slugs at enemies inside its AoE, dealing Cryo injury. When a Starlight Slug hits an enemy, a Evening Star may also be generated when the energetic character has a Curtain of Slumber defend.

Since Layla solely requires 40 Power to solid her Elemental Burst, she will simply collect Cryo power through the capacity’s uptime and solid it once more. That is particularly efficient with the Noblesse Oblige, offering assault bonuses to all occasion members for 12 seconds.

Finest weapon and artifacts for Layla

Taking a look at Layla’s Elemental Ability and Burst above, she’s a really perfect selection for an off-field assist character. Given beneath are the perfect weapons for Layla in Genshin Influence, appropriate for her supporting position:

Key of Khaj-Nisut Primordial Jade Cutter Favonius Sword Sacrificial Sword Harbinger of Daybreak

Layla with Noblesse Oblige artifact (Picture through HoYoverse)

With considered one of these weapons chosen, Vacationers can now concentrate on selecting the best artifacts for her. Being a supporting character, Layla can make the most of many choices, however the perfect artifacts for her are:

4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith and Noblesse Oblige 4-piece Noblesse Oblige

As for the principle stats, you’ll be able to focus utterly on HP% as her defend sturdiness and the injury from Evening Star are scaled based mostly on her Max HP. The sub-stats can differ for each character, relying on what weapon she makes use of. In the end, you’ll be able to go for Crit Charge/Injury > HP% > Power Recharge.

Whereas Layla just isn’t a game-changing character in Genshin Influence, she is unquestionably a drive to be reckoned with, particularly within the Freeze staff as her abilities can continuously deal Cryo injury to a number of enemies.



