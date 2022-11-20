Builds, gameplay, and team roles

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro character that Genshin Influence introduced a very long time in the past. However since she solely had her first rerun banner on November 18, many new gamers are clueless about her playstyle and construct.

As a catalyst-user, Vacationers can anticipate her to have an Electro assault because the default. They should study extra about Miko’s Elemental Talent and Burst earlier than equipping her with appropriate builds. This text will assist gamers study extra about her gameplay and finest builds in Genshin Influence.

Yae Miko gameplay and crew roles in Genshin Influence

A most of three Sesshou Sakura can exist on the sphere (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Essentially the most excellent talent Yae Miko has in Genshin Influence is her Elemental Talent ‘Yakan Envocation: Sesshou Sakura.’ By tapping her Talent, she’s going to summon a Sesshou Sakura, which is able to strike one close by enemy with Electro harm.

A most of three fox totems can exist concurrently and keep on the sphere even when Yae Miko is switched out. In different phrases, Yae Miko might be an off-field sub-DPS together with her Elemental Talent alone, as it could deal nice harm to the enemies, particularly with elemental reactions.

Yae Miko’s Elemental Burst (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

In the meantime, for her Elemental Burst ‘Nice Secret Artwork: Tenko Kenshin,’ Yae Miko will use close by Sesshou Sakura to rework it into Tenko Thunderbolts, dealing huge AoE Electro Harm. For every Sesshou Sakura on the sphere, one Tenko Thunderbolt will strike down.

Whereas her Final transfer is exceptionally good, it additionally consumes loads of vitality. Yae Miko wants the assistance of one other Electro character in Genshin Influence to generate extra Electro particles and refill her Burst bar.

Greatest weapon and artifacts for Yae Miko in model 3.2

Kagura’s Verity is her signature weapon (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Since Yae Miko has nice potential as a harm supplier in Genshin Influence, any weapon with a Crit Fee/Harm is very appreciated. It additionally helps gamers concentrate on particular stats within the artifact part later.

Kagura’s Verity Skyward Atlas Misplaced Prayer The Widsith Photo voltaic Pearl

Kagura’s Verity is the very best 5-star weapon for the fox girl, particularly with the excessive Crit Harm worth from the secondary stat alone. Whereas for the 4-star, The Widsith is a superb substitute with barely decrease Crit Harm, however with a helpful passive talent for Yae Miko to make the most of.

Miko’s artifact part (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Whereas for the artifacts, there are many choices for Yae Miko to select from. Genshin Influence gamers can mix-match Thundering Fury with a 2-piece artifact that provides 18% Assault or 80 Elemental Mastery. For the total listing, Vacationers can see the artifacts beneath.

2-piece Thundering Fury & 18% ATK / 80 EM 4-piece Thundering Fury 4-piece Gilded Desires 4-piece Emblem of Severed Destiny

For the primary stats, concentrate on ATK% > Electro DMG Bonus > Crit Fee/Harm for Yae Miko’s full potential harm. To acquire the proper sub-stats is extraordinarily random, however avid gamers can attempt to goal for these stats when selecting the artifacts: Crit Fee/DMG > ATK% > Elemental Mastery > Power Recharge.

Yae Miko is a superb character in Genshin Influence, particularly with the addition of the Dendro ingredient. Gamers can improve her potential by including her to the Quicken crew for extra harm.



