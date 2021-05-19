Building Thermal Insulation Material Market 2021: Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Building thermal insulation is defined as a technique which helps to prevent heat loss or gain while building. It helps to regulate and envelopes the flow of heat energy between two bodies possessing different temperature. Such materials may differ with respect to surface finish, color, core composition, texture, performance and others. The materials used for providing thermal insulation of building includes stone wool, glass wool, extruded polystyrene (XPS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), and polyurethanes (PU).

MARKET DYNAMICS

The building thermal insulation material market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as strict norms pertaining to minimize greenhouse gas emission. Moreover, rapid expansion in building and construction sector provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the building thermal insulation material market. However, presence of green insulation material is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Building thermal insulation material market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Building thermal insulation material Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the building thermal insulation material market with detailed market segmentation by material, building type and application and geography. The global building thermal insulation material market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building thermal insulation material market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global building thermal insulation material market is segmented on the basis of material, building type and application. Based on material, the global building thermal insulation material market is divided plastic foam, glass wool, stone wool and others. On the basis of building type, the building thermal insulation material market is segmented into residential building and non-residential building. On the basis of application, the building thermal insulation material market is segmented into roof insulation, wall insulation and floor insulation.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global building thermal insulation material market based on various segments. It also provides marketsize and forecast estimates from the year 2020to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Building thermal insulation material market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Building thermal insulation material market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Building thermal insulation material market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Building thermal insulation material market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the marketwere acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from building thermal insulation material market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for building thermal insulation material in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the building thermal insulation material market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and marketstrategies in the building thermal insulation material market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

BASF SE

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

GAF Materials Corporation

Johns Manville Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC

Knauf Insulation, Inc

Owens Corning

Paroc Group OY

Rockwool International A/S

Saint-Gobain S.A.

