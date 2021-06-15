Building Panels Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026
Global Building Panels Market is valued approximately at USD 192.71 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.21% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Building panels are used to construct internal and external features of a building. These verticals are built out of different materials such as wood, concrete and others. Also, these panels offer high impact strength and comes with a proprietary coating that protects against fading from ultraviolet sources such as UV rays. Further, the building panels are transforming the construction sector by offering a less expensive process, affordable and accurate housing solutions. Also, the emergence of structure insulated panels has opened up lucrative opportunities in the market. As Structural Insulated Panels is considered significant for the enclosure assembly that can help achieve these goals. SIPs do an impressive job of slowing down the transfer of heat, air, and vapor through the assembly. Growth in construction industry is one of the major forces that strengthen the growth of the market.
As per the report published by Oldcastle on North American Construction in 2018, Canadian construction increased by 4% in 2018 and the growth in construction sector will be led by Non-Building (7%), Non-Residential (6%) construction. Similarly, the construction sector of United States is expected to grow almost 5% in 2018. Thus, growing construction industry and government investment to promote infrastructure would intensify the demand for building panels as it is used as a decorative and smooth shadow line, making a distinctive architectural effect with semi-concealed fasteners, thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. However, economic downturn is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Building Panels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing construction activities, high disposable income of the individuals, rising population along with escalating infrastructural developments in both the urban and semi-urban provinces of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Nippon Steel Corporation
Lafarge S.A.
Huntsman International LLC
Dow Corning Corporation
Armstrong World Industries, Inc
BMC Stock Holding, Inc
ATAS International, Inc
Mueller Inc
LG Hausys Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Concrete Panels
Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)
Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)
Wood Panels
By Application:
Residential
Non-Residential
By Raw Material:
Concrete
Plastic
Metal
Wood
Silica
By End-User:
Floors & Roofs
Walls
Columns & Beams
Staircases
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Building Panels Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors