Building Panels Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

Global Building Panels Market is valued approximately at USD 192.71 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.21% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Building panels are used to construct internal and external features of a building. These verticals are built out of different materials such as wood, concrete and others. Also, these panels offer high impact strength and comes with a proprietary coating that protects against fading from ultraviolet sources such as UV rays. Further, the building panels are transforming the construction sector by offering a less expensive process, affordable and accurate housing solutions. Also, the emergence of structure insulated panels has opened up lucrative opportunities in the market. As Structural Insulated Panels is considered significant for the enclosure assembly that can help achieve these goals. SIPs do an impressive job of slowing down the transfer of heat, air, and vapor through the assembly. Growth in construction industry is one of the major forces that strengthen the growth of the market.

As per the report published by Oldcastle on North American Construction in 2018, Canadian construction increased by 4% in 2018 and the growth in construction sector will be led by Non-Building (7%), Non-Residential (6%) construction. Similarly, the construction sector of United States is expected to grow almost 5% in 2018. Thus, growing construction industry and government investment to promote infrastructure would intensify the demand for building panels as it is used as a decorative and smooth shadow line, making a distinctive architectural effect with semi-concealed fasteners, thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. However, economic downturn is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Building Panels market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing construction activities, high disposable income of the individuals, rising population along with escalating infrastructural developments in both the urban and semi-urban provinces of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Nippon Steel Corporation

Lafarge S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

Dow Corning Corporation

Armstrong World Industries, Inc

BMC Stock Holding, Inc

ATAS International, Inc

Mueller Inc

LG Hausys Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Concrete Panels

Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP)

Structural Insulated Panels (SIP)

Wood Panels

By Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Raw Material:

Concrete

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Silica

By End-User:

Floors & Roofs

Walls

Columns & Beams

Staircases

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Building Panels Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors