Building Management System Market Growth Factors, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments – Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB

Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, hinders the market growth

High initial and installation costs, hampers the market growth

Following Top Key Players are profiled with global positioning:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.

Market Segmentation:

Global Building Management System Market By Software (Facility Management, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Infrastructure Management), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component (Hardware, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Regional Analysis for Global Building Management System Market:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Historical Years 2015-2020 Forecast Years 2020-2027 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2027 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

