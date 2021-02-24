Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Infrastructure Growth and Developments 2020 to 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) investments from 2021 till 2025.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market size will increase to 19100 Million US$ by 2025, from 5950 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market: First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar, REC Group, Panasonic, Kyocera, Canadian Solar, Suntech, Trina Solar, Meyer Burger, AGC Solar, Harsha Abakus Solar, Sapa Group, Wurth Solar, Chengdu Xushuang, Changzhou NESL and others.

Market Insights:

First, as for the building integrated photovoltaics industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 33.65% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are First Solar, Sharp and Yingli Solar which occupied close to 22.08% market share in 2015. The First Solar, which has 7.81% market share in 2015, is the leader in the building integrated photovoltaics industry. The manufacturers following First Solar are Sharp and Yingli Solar which respectively has 7.28% and 7.00% market share in 2015.

Second, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 2218.2 MW in 2011 and 4426.1 MW in 2015, with the average growth rate of 18.30%. And the global building integrated photovoltaics develop steadily. In 2021, the global production of building integrated photovoltaics is 10700.6 MW at the average growth rate of 15.83%.

Third, Europe is the largest production region for building integrated photovoltaics with production market share about 34.09%. North America occupied about 23.35% production share in 2015.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China PV market production growth rate of building integrated photovoltaics is high. The production of building integrated photovoltaics rises up from 271.5 MW in 2011 to 645.2 MW in 2015 with the average growth rate at 23.22%.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market on the basis of Types are:

Single Crystal Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film

On the basis of Application , the Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis For Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

-Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

