Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

The soaring demand for integrating renewables in the building infrastructure to garner substantial savings in electricity and cost of the building materials is a key factor stimulating the adoption of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV). The growing trend of integrating photovoltaics into the building envelope to replace conventional building materials and to power infrastructure with the on-site production of solar energy are the key developments boosting the evolution of the market. A new report penned by TMR Research, titled “– Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2017–2025, offers an elaborate analysis of such trends and development shaping the market dynamics.

The research provides comprehensive insights into the key drivers and challenges, recent advancements in PV technologies, major design considerations of BIPV systems, scope of various segments, and competitive landscape. The study takes a closer look at major initiatives by prominent players to facilitate the commercialization activities of BIPV systems in emerging and developed regions.

Photovoltaics, integrated into the building envelop, typically into the façade or roofs, serve dual purposes of generating power and improving the life-cycle of building materials. The growing adoption of renewables for powering individual buildings is attributed to the soaring popularity of clean, emission-free, and maintenance-free energy. Since photovoltaics in BIPV doesn’t require any dedicated or separate mounting systems, this results in incremental reduction of cost, thereby catalyzing the building-integrated photovoltaics market growth.

The governments in emerging regions are actively offering stimulus in the form of monetary and economic benefits, which is expected to accentuate the building-integrated photovoltaics market. Initiatives by governments of emerging nations and promotional strategies adopted by public organizations to boost energy conservation in buildings are crucial factors boosting the BIPV market. BIPV systems are often tied to available utility grids and confer building owners with substantial benefits of the grid-tied BIPV such as 100% efficiency and unlimited capacity.

The high investment required to install BIPV and the lack of standardization of building codes needed for the design of these systems are key factors likely to hinder the market to an extent. The paucity of expertise is another factors which compounds the challenges in the integration of PV systems in buildings. Nevertheless, recent technology advancements have expanded the applications of photovoltaics modules when integrated into building facades and skylight systems. This is expected to open exciting opportunities for market players in the coming years. Furthermore, many designers are offering a wide range of solar technologies for meeting the customized needs of building occupants. These systems meet the specific needs of occupants, such as space heating and cooling capacity.

Geographically, Europe is a prominent market for building-integrated photovoltaics. Various emerging and developed nations in Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to provide lucrative growth avenues over the forecast period. The growth of these regional markets is driven by the rising popularity of photovoltaics for grid-tied BIPV systems.

Key players operating in the building-integrated photovoltaics market include Kyocera Corporation, United Solar Ovonic Corp, Dyesol Ltd., First Solar, Inc., Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., DOW Solar, PowerFilm Inc., Schott Solar Ag., Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., and CentroSolar AG.

