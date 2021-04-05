Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers – AGC Solar, Polysolar, Issol SA, Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd

The Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14.79% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. BIPV brings attractive solutions for effectively and sustainably retrofitting building envelopes, providing savings in materials, and in conventional electricity consumption, and at the same time, improves the energy efficiency of the buildings, which is expected to supplement the demand of BIPV solutions in the coming years, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors. One of the major restraints of the BIPV market is the declining cost and improving technology of rooftop solar PV, at a rate considerably higher than that of BIPV, which, in turn, has resulted in the majority of the buyers opting rooftop solar over BIPV.

Market By Top Companies:

Onyx Solar Group LLC, Merck KGaA, Nanoflex Power Corporation, AGC Solar, Polysolar, Issol SA, Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd, Sunovation Produktion GmbH, ertex solartechnik GmbH

Industry Research Coverage:

Increasing Demand for Crystalline Type BIPV

– Crystalline module is the dominant solar photovoltaic (PV) technology, which is used in the BIPV market. Besides this, conventional solar technology made by using crystalline silicon accounts for over 80% of the solar market. Thus, as the most mature and widely-used material for BIPV, most of the solar panels utilized for facades, curtain walls, and roofs are made using crystalline silicon.

– Crystalline silicon photovoltaic modules are built using crystalline silicon solar cells, which are developed using microelectronics technology. The two types of crystalline silicon solar cells used in crystalline silicon photovoltaic are mono-crystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon.

– Crystalline silicon flexible lightweight panels are cheaper and more efficient than its thin film counterparts but are less flexible. They are, therefore, an ideal choice for invisible applications with a permanent fixture, such as flat roofs.

– The recent emergence of micro-inverters that can be associated with each solar module can partially solve the problems, such as shading and loss of performance as a consequence of high temperature. As a result, this can provide new impetus for the integration of c-Si in the BIPV market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global building integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) market is moderately consolidated. The key players in this market include ONYX Solar Group LLC, Merck KGaA, AGC Inc., and Changzhou Almaden Co. Ltd.

Finally, this Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

