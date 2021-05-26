Building Insulation Market Demand and Research Insights by 2023 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The area of building insulation encapsulates a wide array of applications and functions. However, the primary purpose of such an insulation is to shield buildings from external heat. The importance of developing functional building archetypes that foster utility, vibrance, and ambience across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has given a thrust to market growth. There is little doubt about the importance of increasing comfort levels of buildings, especially those used for residential purposes. Therefore, building insulation has emerged as an important construction strategy in recent times. Besides, availability of premium insulation technologies has also created new opportunities within the market.

Acoustic insulation has emerged as a vital component of building insulation. The rising levels of noise pollution, especially across cosmopolitan cities, has created increased demand for developing sound-proof chambers in commercial buildings. In addition to this, protection from fire hazards also necessitates the use of insulation technologies across buildings.

The emergence of smart buildings has generated humongous demand for building technologies. Planners and architects recommend the use of digital sensors in combination with insulation materials to develop a safe and secure building ecosystem. Growing investments in smart technologies shall, therefore, play a key role in popularity building insulation technologies.

The increase in global temperature and rising energy costs is driving building insulation market globally. Insulation of buildings protects the indoor environment along with climate control by acting as a protective outer shell. The concept of building insulation is gaining traction in developing economies as infrastructure development is in initial phase. The material used for insulating buildings helps in reducing greenhouse emissions and save energy thus making it popular in both residential as well as commercial segment.

