Building Information Modeling Market Latest Trends, Business Opportunities and Demand 2021-2026

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) market report provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions.

The Building Information Modelling (BIM) market was estimated to be worth USD 7.28 billion in 2019and is projected to reach USD 19.43 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.62% over the forecast period of (2020- 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Building Information Modeling market profiled in the report:– Autodesk Inc., Asite Solutions Ltd, Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systems SA, Nemetschek SE, Trimble Inc., Aveva Group PLC, Bimeye Inc., Topcon Positioning Systems Inc, Hexagon AB

Scope of the Report

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a 3D model-based process for creating and managing information on a construction project across the project lifecycle. The important outputs of this process are the building Information model, the digital description of every aspect of the built asset to manage the building infrastructure in a better way.

Key Market Trends

Commercial Application to Witness High Growth

– Commercial establishments have been one of the largest application bases for BIM solutions. Technological advancements in the field of forecasting and analytics, coupled with increasing user awareness are expected to be the major drivers of growth in this market.

– The major segment making use of BIM software is the development of smart cities and smart offices across the globe. As each region is preparing for the future, the implementation of smart cities and smart offices is gaining momentum, indirectly increasing the dependence on BIM software for better operational efficiency.

– The US Department of Energy reported that around 20% of all US energy usage goes towards powering of the commercial buildings. To minimize this energy consumption, the government of the US and many companies are investing funds toward developing energy-saving buildings owing to their advantages over conventional commercial complexes.

Global Building Information Modeling Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Contractors

Architects

Facilities Managers

Regional Analysis For Building Information Modeling Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Building Information Modeling Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Building Information Modeling Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

