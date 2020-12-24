Building Information Modeling Market – Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025 |Autodesk, Nemetschek, Bentley Systems and more.

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The building information modeling market size is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2020 to USD 8.8 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 14.5%. The building information modeling market is driven by various factors, such as rising urbanization and infrastructure projects, growing benefits offered by BIM for the AEC industry, and increasing government mandates for BIM adoption.

The major players operating in this market are Autodesk (US), Nemetschek (Germany), Bentley Systems (US), Trimble (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), RIB (Germany), Asite (UK), AVEVA (UK), Hexagon (Sweden),and Archidata (Canada).

BIM services comprise services related to infrastructure modeling to architects, engineers, general contractors, and developers. In addition, BIM services include the provision of detailed engineering of a project, which helps in improving the quality of buildings, reducing their designing and maintaining costs, and sharing information more effectively among building owners, design teams, contractors, and facility managers.

Due to rising trends in digitization across industries, BIM is gaining popularity in the construction industry. Building applications mainly includes commercial, residential, and retail buildings. Buildings are designed with the help of BIM mostly during the pre-construction phase, in which the 3D modeling of the structure is prepared and the flow of the entire building project is decided.

APAC is likely to be the highest growing market for building information modeling market in the coming years. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the use of BIM for large-scale infrastructure and building projects. Government initiatives are expected to act as a major factor driving the BIM market in APAC.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1-52%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3-23%

By Designation: C-Level Executives-55%, Directors -27%,and Managers-18%

By Region: North America-40%, Europe-20%, APAC-28%,and RoW -12%

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall building information modeling market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.