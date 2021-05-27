Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market (COVID-19 UPDATE) Competition To Heat Up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market (COVID-19 UPDATE) Competition To Heat Up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Autodesk, Inc (US), Nemetschek AG (Germany), Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression as well as describes the industry scope and also the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2026. The study highlights a detailed assessment of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market and displays market size, trends by revenue, current growth factors, expert opinions, facts, and industry validated market development data.

Top Companies in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Report:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (now Oracle)

Beck Technology (US)

Innovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

The following report discusses in detail the factors essential and crucial to the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) market.

These insights are quite promising for various businesses and industries to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to thrive and proliferate within the ever competitive business ecosystem.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Segmentation Analysis:

Market Segment by Type, covers

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

6D BIM management of built facility

7D BIM management of environmental

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Market Size

2.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling (BIM) – Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

5 Appendix

Continued….

