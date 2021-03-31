Building Energy Management System Market Share, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast to 2028

The global building energy management system market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 16.92 Billion at a steady CAGR of 11.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest research report titled ‘Global building energy management system Market’, published by Emergen Research, systematically explains every single component of the global building energy management system market, assisting the readers with an in-depth analysis of this industry vertical. Besides, the report offers a brief overview of the different market segments and explicates the current market scenario with the help of a precise summary of the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers an extensive analysis of the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. The research study considers the COVID-19 pandemic a key growth influencing factor. The pandemic has negatively impacted the building energy management system industry through disruptions in global supply chains and grueling economic conditions.

Key players in the market include ABB, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell international Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls and Schneider Electric.

Emergen Research has segmented the global building energy management system market on the basis of components and services, communication, end-use, and region:

Components and services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Software Hardware Services

Communication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Wired Wireless

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Commercial Residential Government



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



