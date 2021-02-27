Building Automation Software Market Major Services, Global Trends and Future Enhancements: Honeywell, Cisco, Siemens, Advantech, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Ansys

Global Building Automation Software Market – Analysis By Type (Cloud, On-Premise, Web), Product (BMS, Standalone), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The key insights of the Building Automation Software Market report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porters Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, valve type, technology, size, End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

Global Building Automation Software Market, valued at USD 9474.32 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing need for integrated security and safety systems and demand of energy efficient and environment friendly solutions. Additionally, growing green building initiatives and environmental concerns will drive the Building Automation Software market value in the near future.

The Major players in the market are identified through revenues determined through primary and secondary research with the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Honeywell, Cisco, Siemens, Advantech, Crestron Electronics, Johnson Controls, Ansys, Glodon Software, Automated Logic Corporation and Schneider Electric.

Global Building Automation Software Market Segmentation:

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand post COVID-19 pandemic situation attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the IIOT technology, the market growth of valves is expected to grow significantly.

Among the Type in the Building Automation Software market (Cloud-based, On-premise based and Web-based), On Premise based is widely used globally and is expected to grow slowly in the forecast period. Cloud based type will grow faster in forecast period with the increasing demand of cloud based software.

Among the Product in the Building Automation Software market (BMS software and Standalone building automation software), BMS software is very popular and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The importance of BMS software is because it is most reliable and efficient for Building Automation systems which will drive the market.

Among the Application of the Building Automation Software market (Commercial, Residential and Industrial), the commercial segment is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. Commercial sector is one of the largest application of Building automation software due to the acceptance of Building automation software in commercial buildings across globe which will keep increasing in future.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Building Automation Software Market these regions, from 2019 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

The American region is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The increase in demand of technologies like IoT and growing demand of smart building industry are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

