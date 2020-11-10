Building and Construction Tapes Market Is Expected To be Responsible for the Highest Revenue in Coming Years 2020 – 2027 | AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Saint-Gobain., Berry Global Inc.

Summary of the Report

Global building and construction tapes market is expected to reach USD 6.53 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.20% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growth of building and construction tapes market is owing to increasing usage of doubles sided tape, duct tape among others in bonding of trims and window attachments.

Major Key Players of the Building and Construction Tapes Market

Tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, 3M, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Saint-Gobain., Berry Global , LINTEC Corporation, Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited, Scapa Group plc, Shurtape Technologies,NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Maxell Holdings,,., DuPont, BowTape Co.,LTD, Trustin Tape Pvt, Irplast S.p.A., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Bostik, ECHOtape, kisscuttape.com, MBK Tape Solutions,

Global Building and Construction Tapes Market Scope and Market Size

Global building and construction tapes market is segmented on the basis of product type, by material type, by application, by function, by end-user and by distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into double sided tapes, masking tapes, duct tapes and other tapes. Double sided tape holds the largest market share due to the increasing demand for windows and doors to maintain superior bonding.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, foil, paper and foam.

Based on the application, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into: flooring, walls & ceilings, windows, doors, roofing, building envelope, electrical, HVAC and plumbing. Roofing segment holds the largest market share due to its superior barrier properties of waterproofing and sealing.

The building and construction tapes market is also segmented into bonding, barrier protection, insulation, glazing, soundproofing and cable management on the basis of function.

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into residential, commercial and industrial.

On the basis of distribution channel, the building and construction tapes market is segmented into direct and third party.

Geographical Coverage of Building and Construction Tapes Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Building and Construction Tapes Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Building and Construction Tapes Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Building and Construction Tapes Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Building and Construction Tapes Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Building and Construction Tapes Market estimation from 2020 to 2027 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Building and Construction Tapes Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Building and Construction Tapes Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

