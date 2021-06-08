Building and Construction Plastics Market Growing Demand, Future Trends, Competitive Regions and Forecast 2021 to 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Plastics are widely used in building and construction segment for interior designing, insulation, pipings, and window frames among other applications. Properties such as durability, lightweight, resistance to corrosion, flexibility, processability make plastics suitable for a wide range of building and construction products. Besides, most safety products, such as automated firefighting systems, smoke detectors, and alarms, are primarily made of plastics. Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) possess excellent fire performance properties and is a leading polymer used in the building and construction sector. Innovations in design, dimensions, and features are mainly possible with plastics. Plastics are not only easy to install and operate but also require little maintenance. Also, the flexibility of plastics enables the pipes to cope with soil movements.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global building and construction plastics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period with factors such as the surge in residential and non-residential construction activities owing to urbanization and globalization. Moreover, increasing adoption of plastic materials for construction due to their low cost, lightweight, and physical properties further contributes to the growth of the building and construction plastics market. However, growing concerns on environmentally safe building materials and prohibition of PVC in green building restrict the growth of the building and construction plastics market. Nonetheless, high demands from emerging economies and growing use of recycled plastics for construction offer lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the building and construction plastics market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of building and construction plastics market with detailed market segmentation by plastic type, application, end user and geography. The global building and construction plastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading building and construction plastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global building and construction plastics market is segmented on the basis of plastic type, application, and end user. Based on plastic type, the market is segmented as polyurethanes, polyethylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as windows, wall coverings, pipes and ducts, insulation, roofing, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as non-residential and residential.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global building and construction plastics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The building and construction plastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting building and construction plastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the building and construction plastics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the building and construction plastics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from building and construction plastics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for building and construction plastics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the building and construction plastics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key building and construction plastics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Arkema Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Cork Plastics

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

INTER PRIMO A/S

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Solvay S.A.

The Dow Chemical Company

