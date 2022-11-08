Bug fixes, combat updates, audio improvements, and more

The God of Struggle Ragnarok Day 1 patch replace is lastly reside, nearly a day earlier than the sport is formally set to have a worldwide launch on the PS5 and PS4.

Santa Monica Studios have launched a great deal of bug fixes and different adjustments to the title, that are geared toward considerably enhancing the title’s efficiency.

⚒️ The God of Struggle Ragnarök Day 1 Patch is able to go! ⚒️ We strongly encourage you to obtain this patch to make sure you have the very best expertise while you play on Nov. 9! To see the notes, click on beneath ⚒️ The God of War Ragnarök Day 1 Patch is ready to go! ⚒️We strongly encourage you to download this patch to ensure you have the best possible experience when you play on Nov. 9! To see the notes, click below 👇

God of War fans looking for a detailed description od the Day 1 version 0.2.00 patch can look up the official website.

Nevertheless, for a quick overview, listed below are all the most important highlights.

God of Struggle Ragnarok Day 1 patch (model 02.00) official notes

1) Dialogue

Fastened a number of instances the place dialog wouldn’t play from shopkeepers.

Fastened a case the place store dialog would repeat too continuously.

Fastened a number of instances the place tales can be incorrectly interrupted.

Fastened a variety of conditions the place dialog was incorrectly prioritized, inflicting minor dialog to play as an alternative of essential dialog.

Fastened a case the place puzzle trace dialog would interrupt and block quest dialog throughout the quest “Throughout the Realms.”

Fastened a case the place the companions would direct the participant to stun enemies that might not be shocked.

Fastened a case the place Mimir gave incorrect directions to make use of a relic merchandise.

Fastened a variety of places the place dialog might play out of order, inflicting repeating dialog or complicated conversations with the companion.

Made changes to dialog timing to make conversations sound extra pure.

2) Cinematics

Fastened a case the place the cinematic didn’t play when getting into the workplace within the quest “The Quest for Tyr.”

Fastened a case the place a cinematic didn’t play throughout the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary.”

Fastened a case the place backtracking throughout the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary” brought on a narrative beat to not happen.

Fastened a number of instances the place dialog and subtitles wouldn’t play if the participant restarted from final checkpoint throughout a cinematic.

Fastened a case the place dialog and subtitles wouldn’t play throughout the quest “The World of Destiny.”

Fastened a case the place contradictory dialog will play throughout the quest “The World of Destiny.”

Fastened a case the place a narrative beat wouldn’t happen throughout the quest “The Summoning.”

Fastened a case the place the flawed dialog could possibly be triggered throughout the quest “The Realms at Struggle.”

Fastened a case the place the characters had been within the flawed place after restarting a checkpoint throughout a cinematic within the quest “The Realms at Struggle.”

Fastened a uncommon case the place tales wouldn’t play after finishing the hunt “A Viking Funeral.”

Fastened a case the place tales would play throughout the quest “The Weight of Chains”, interrupting quest dialog.

3) Quests and Development

Fastened a case the place an NPC would reappear after finishing the hunt “Remedy for the Useless.”

Fastened an occasion the place the participant can be unable to work together with an NPC within the quest “The World of Destiny.”

Fastened a case the place the companion wouldn’t activate a puzzle component within the quest “The World of Destiny.”

Fastened a a number of instances the place the companion wouldn’t transfer to the right location throughout the quest “Forging Future”, which blocked puzzle completion and required a restart from final checkpoint.

Fastened a case the place gates can be unavailable when backtracking throughout the quest “Reunion.”

Fastened a case the place enemies might spawn twice, inflicting an abnormally troublesome encounter.

Fastened a number of instances the place particular shopkeepers wouldn’t spawn, requiring a checkpoint restart to revive them.

Fastened a case the place the participant couldn’t exit the room within the quest “Into the Fireplace.”

Fastened a case the place a essential encounter wouldn’t spawn within the quest “Scent of Survival.”

Fastened an space that will not load in time which resulted in uncommon instances the place the participant would fall out of the world within the quest “The Quest for Tyr.”

Fastened a case the place the participant could possibly be pushed out of the world throughout the quest “The Quest for Tyr.”

Fastened a number of instances the place the companion would disappear throughout the quest “9 Realms in Bloom.”

Fastened a case the place the hunt NPC could possibly be invisible within the quest “For Vanaheim!”

Fastened a case the place a series didn’t seem, blocking additional progress within the quest “The Runaway.”

Fastened a case the place the wolf sled would disappear after restarting from checkpoint throughout a wall squeeze traversal within the quest “Attempting to find Solace.”

Fastened a uncommon case the place a gear wouldn’t freeze within the quest “Return the Favor” blocking progress and requiring a restart from final checkpoint to right.

Fastened a case the place the digital camera might get caught in a cinematic within the quest “Creatures of Prophecy” requiring a load from an earlier save.

Fastened a case the place the participant was teleported backwards and reset when attempting to go away an space within the quest “Creatures of Prophecy”, requiring a restart from final checkpoint to right.

Fastened a case the place restarting from checkpoint throughout the cinematic would trigger characters to be lacking throughout the quest “Surviving Fimbulwinter.”

Fastened a case the place a personality might stay within the quest “Unleashing Hel”, inflicting disruption to gameplay till restarting from the final checkpoint.

Fastened a uncommon case the place the sled wouldn’t move a gate within the quest “Surviving Fimbulwinter.”

Fastened a case the place the sled would teleport behind a locked gate severely impacting the hunt “The World of Destiny.”

Fastened a case the place the sport would return the participant to an incorrect checkpoint when restarting from checkpoint within the quest “The Realms at Struggle.”

4) Gameplay

Fastened a number of instances the place enemy loot would fall in inaccessible locations and will solely be retrieved from the misplaced gadgets chest within the store.

Fastened a number of instances the place the companion would get caught and never observe the participant.

Fastened instances the place the companion would behave erratically.

Added checkpoints to particular encounters that had been lacking them.

Made enhancements to AI pathing.

Fastened a number of instances the place the participant might fall by way of the world beneath sure circumstances.

Fastened a number of places the place the participant couldn’t work together with an elevator or was blocked from getting into an elevator.

Fastened a case the place the participant was unable to enter the Svartalfheim workplace, which prevented them from returning to the bay when backtracking.

Fastened a case the place the participant was unable to work together with well being stones throughout the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary.”

Fastened a case the place the companion might get caught to the sled and carried away.

Fastened a number of instances the place the participant can be unable to dismount a sled whereas exploring, which required a restart from the final checkpoint.

Fastened a number of instances the place the sled didn’t correctly observe the participant when traversing on foot in exploration areas. (It may be an extended stroll!)

Fastened a case the place the participant might lose performance whereas interacting with a masks and fall off a ledge throughout the quest “Unlocking the Masks.”

Fastened a case the place the participant might lose performance and be unable to open a gate after finishing the hunt “The Final Remnants of Asgard.”

Fastened a number of instances the place selecting up collectible gadgets might trigger the participant to fall out of the world.

Fastened a case the place the participant would fall out of the world when loading in after having restarted from final checkpoint whereas crawling by way of a cave.

Fastened a case the place digital camera management might grow to be disabled if the participant and the companion entered a crack climb concurrently.

Fastened a case the place the companion would behave incorrectly throughout a tutorial within the quest “The Reckoning.”

5) Fight

Fastened a uncommon case the place the ultimate boss doesn’t seem within the last boss struggle, requiring a restart from earlier checkpoint to right.

Fastened a number of instances the place canceling a transfer to evade wouldn’t correctly cancel.

Fastened a case the place projectiles from a participant weapon can be invisible.

Fastened a variety of instances the place enemies could possibly be knocked out of the world.

Fastened a number of instances the place enemies might get caught within the setting.

Fastened a case the place the enemy within the quest “The Burning Skies” might stay passive.

Fastened a case the place combating a specific enemy whereas exploring would trigger the weapon to be visually misaligned from the enemy.

Fastened a case the place an enemy wouldn’t be correctly shocked by a specific heavy runic assault on Give me God of Struggle issue.

Fastened a case the place utilizing a realm shift capacity when an enemy was spawning might trigger them to get caught throughout the quest “The Desert Door.”

Fastened a case the place the companion might fall out of the world when utilizing a resurrection stone.

Fastened a uncommon case the place an enemy might hit for double injury.

Fastened a case the place the companion might incorrectly set off a Ravager detonation.

Fastened some instances the place an enemy assault might hit the participant exterior of the visible injury radius.

Fastened a case the place the Bifröst standing component was inflicting extra injury to the participant than indicated.

Fastened a case the place the participant might recall the Leviathan Axe if it was geared up throughout the boss struggle within the quest “The Reckoning.”

Fastened a number of instances the place the Stun Seize (R3) transfer would play incorrectly when the transfer broken, somewhat than killed, the enemy.

Fastened some instances the place an enemy can be incorrectly marked indicating a Stun Seize (R3) transfer was obtainable after they weren’t shocked.

Fastened a uncommon case the place an enemy affected by a dangerous Stun Seize (R3) transfer that left them at 0 well being wouldn’t die and couldn’t be killed, blocking progress within the sport.

Fastened a case the place enemies in an adjoining encounter might heal enemies within the energetic encounter.

Fastened a case the place an enemy was lacking an unblockable indicator when performing an unblockable assault.

Fastened a case the place a selected AoE assault at a decrease top degree might unfairly join with the participant.

Fastened a case the place the participant was not correctly invulnerable when exiting Rage Fury.

Fastened a case the place a specific enemy would clear all standing results mid-fight, unintentionally making the struggle tougher.

Fastened a case the place the counters rely incorrectly within the “Ring Out Problem”, resulting in failure of the problem.

Fastened a case the place an enemy wouldn’t be correctly dispatched throughout a story second, stopping progress within the quest “Reunion,” requiring a restart from final checkpoint to right.

Fastened a uncommon case the place “the Hateful” enemy might grow to be invulnerable, requiring a restart from final checkpoint to right.

Fastened a case the place enemies might grow to be idle and invulnerable within the quest “The Damaged Jail.”

Fastened a uncommon case the place animation might grow to be misaligned throughout the boss struggle within the quest “Reunion.”

Fastened a case the place the boss continued to assault when shocked within the quest “Surviving Fimbulwinter.”

Fastened a uncommon case the place the participant could possibly be knocked out of the sector in a boss struggle throughout the quest “The Realms at Struggle.”

Fastened a case the place if the participant restarted from final checkpoint, the companion wouldn’t assault the boss within the quest “The Realms at Struggle” till commanded.

Fastened a case the place the participant could possibly be teleported out of the world when restarting from checkpoint throughout a Stun Seize (R3) transfer within the boss struggle throughout the quest “The Reckoning.”

Fastened a case the place the companion wouldn’t assault the enemy “Slag Horn” till commanded.

Fastened a case the place the participant can be unable to make use of the Rampaging Ibex runic summon in a selected encounter within the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary.”

6) Gear and Upgrades

Fastened a case the place making an attempt to improve an geared up protect would fail after upgrading different geared up armor.

Fastened a case the place Shattered Runes couldn’t be bought within the store after finishing the primary story.

Fastened a number of instances the place the participant can be unable to improve or craft gear regardless of having the required sources.

Fastened a case the place upgrading Rage Fury whereas it was energetic brought on it to remain on indefinitely, blocking additional progress within the sport.

Fastened a case the place some armor gadgets would seem beneath the flawed class when shopping for again from the store.

Fastened a case the place an amour set could possibly be acquired a number of occasions, stopping different armor units from being upgraded and required loading a earlier save to progress.

Made the primary resurrection stone free!

7) UI/UX

Made enhancements to the compass all through the sport.

Made tutorial timing changes all through the sport.

Made enhancements to font rendering.

Fastened a case the place the participant might grow to be caught within the store with no UI when pausing and unpausing the sport whereas within the store menu, requiring a reboot of the appliance to repair.

Fastened a number of instances the place interacting with puzzle components throughout a tutorial might trigger the tutorial immediate to stay on-screen, requiring a restart from final checkpoint to clear.

Fastened a case the place subtitles might stay on display after the dialog was completed, requiring a reboot of the appliance to clear.

Fastened a case the place the “Demise from Above” tutorial didn’t seem if the participant cleared the enemies utilizing ranged assaults earlier than getting into the world.

Fastened a case the place the wrong directions would seem for a “Crucible Problem.”

Fastened a case the place headers would show incorrectly within the Favors menu.

Fastened a number of instances the place context-sensitive data didn’t seem when hovering over map icons.

Fastened a case the place the scrollbar can be lacking from the Accessibility Preset menu.

Fastened a case the place the Dreki well being bar can be the wrong energy degree coloration after reloading from a checkpoint on Give me God of Struggle issue.

Fastened a case the place the map markers can be lacking when coming back from the “Unleashing Hel” quest.

Fastened a case the place after restarting from a checkpoint, the companion HUD would stay seen whereas the companion was unavailable within the quest “The Quest for Tyr.”

Fastened a case the place the companion down indicator might stay on-screen all through a cinematic if the companion was downed when the cinematic began.

Fastened a case the place the compass markers might overlap boss well being bars.

Fastened a case the place finishing an encounter didn’t take away the marker from the map.

Fastened some lacking lore entries within the journal.

8) Stability and Efficiency

Fastened a number of circumstances that might trigger a short lived drop in body charge.

Fastened a number of crashes that might happen when searching the journal.

Fastened a number of cases of crashes when utilizing the gear menus.

Fastened a variety of uncommon crashes when exploring.

Fastened a difficulty the place the sport would stall and grow to be unresponsive throughout the “Phantom Problem.”

Fastened a uncommon crash associated to the Rampage of the Furies capacity.

Fastened a number of instances the place the appliance might crash:

Throughout the quest “The Quest for Tyr”

Throughout the quest “Unlocking the Masks”

Throughout the quest “Previous Buddies”

Throughout the quest “The Summoning”

Throughout the quest “Scent of Survival”

Throughout the quest “In Service of Asgard”

Throughout the quest “The Realms at Struggle”

Fastened a crash within the last boss struggle on account of a specific assault hitting the participant when utilizing the accessibility function “Recenter On Assault” set to “Precedence +”.

Fastened a uncommon crash when utilizing the “Falcon Dive” runic capacity.

Fastened a uncommon crash when destroying an explosive pot within the quest “Previous Buddies.”

Fastened a crash when combating enemies in “The Crucible” challenges.

9) Visible Impression

Fastened a number of instances the place enemies would load in slowly.

Fastened a number of instances the place the zip line rope would grow to be disconnected from the helps.

Fastened a number of instances the place the setting would “pop in” when transferring all through the realms.

Fastened a number of instances the place the participant might see lacking world geometry from particular vantage factors.

Fastened a scenario the place arrows embedded in enemies wouldn’t embed deep sufficient.

Fastened a number of instances the place the boat could possibly be docked into rocks along side a seashore.

Fastened a situation the place the sled harness might grow to be misaligned.

Fastened many locations the place armor and gear might clip by way of the character mannequin or setting.

Fastened a number of instances the place VFX can be lacking from particular participant assaults.

Fastened a case the place performing a protect punch and recalling the Leviathan Axe on the identical time would trigger the protect to stay open.

Fastened a case the place a gate remained seen after being destroyed throughout the quest “The Quest for Tyr.”

Fastened a case the place Dínner is lacking when returning to the Svartalfheim security workplace.

Fastened a case of incorrect VFX sorting within the quest “The Summoning.”

Fastened a number of instances of lacking lip sync.

10) Audio

Made basic enhancements to the Audio Combine.

Fastened a case the place dialog and sound results would cease enjoying, requiring a reboot of the appliance to revive.

Fastened instances the place puzzle components wouldn’t play setting sounds till interacted with.

Fastened cases of lacking sounds from raise gates.

Fastened a number of instances the place dialog quantity was too low impacting story comprehension.

Fastened a number of instances the place the participant might hear Odin’s Ravens within the setting after they had already been collected.

Fastened a case the place the low-health “heartbeat” sound would stay on previous when it ought to, requiring a restart from checkpoint to right.

Fastened a number of instances the place the sound of doorways or gates might proceed looping, requiring a restart from checkpoint to right.

Fastened lacking sound for narrative moments within the quest “Into the Fireplace.”

Fastened duplicate sounds for the participant when utilizing Spartan Rage.

Fastened lacking wolf sounds when utilizing the sled within the quest “Surviving Fimbulwinter.”

Fastened a number of instances of fight standing results incorrectly inflicting dialog to be quiet.

Fixing lacking sound on parry and affect when utilizing sure shields towards explicit enemies.

Fastened a case the place fight music can be lacking when restarting a checkpoint throughout the encounter throughout the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary.”

Fastened a number of instances the place fight music can be lacking whereas exploring after finishing the hunt “The Realms at Struggle.”

Fastened a case the place a part of the fight music both wouldn’t play, or wouldn’t cease enjoying, throughout the boss encounter within the quest “The Summoning.”

Fastened a case the place the participant battle efforts would proceed after demise throughout the quest “Unlocking the Masks.”

Made enhancements to audio mixing between ambient zones.

11) Accessibility

Fastened a case the place the characters would grow to be unresponsive within the quest “The Misplaced Sanctuary.”

Made enhancements to the Navigation Help function all through the sport.

Made Enhancements to the excessive distinction markup all through the sport.

Fastened a number of instances the place the display reader didn’t learn on-screen prompts.

Fastened a case the place setting an accessibility preset to Full would set all accessibility presets to Full by default.

Fastened a situation the place risk indicators wouldn’t flash to point enemy assaults when utilizing Excessive Distinction mode.

Fastened a variety of instances the place the Audio Cues wouldn’t play or would play incorrectly.

Fastened a case the place a second button press can be required with the function Repeated Button Presses set to “Maintain” in an effort to register the enter throughout the quest “Unleashing Hel.”

Fastened a case the place the function Excessive Distinction mode would trigger sudden ends in Niflheim.

12) Localization

Fastened a number of alignment points with Arabic textual content within the menu screens.

Fastened a number of lacking strains of dialog in Russian.

Fastened a case of incorrect data for armor stats in Arabic.

Fastened a case of incomplete textual content for graphics modes in Greek, Italian, Japanese, and Russian.

13) Console Particular

PS5 Particular

Carried out extra tuning and protection for DualSense controller haptics.

PS4 Particular

Fastened a number of cases of loading hitches.

Fastened a number of instances the place the world would load in slowly inflicting briefly degraded graphics.

Fastened a particularly uncommon crash when loading a save file.

Edited by Abhishek Mallick

























