Buffy the Vampire Slayer has amazing things in common with fans

Dexter is back for a ninth and final season to erase the previous season’s bad script decisions and bring fans closer to the work of first showmaker Clyde Philips. 96 episodes spread over a total of eight seasons, there is a lot to say about that. The series’ universe is well defined, but that hasn’t stopped some from seeing much in common with another, older series in the person of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. One is particularly surprising!

Dexter versus the vampires?

Maybe you missed the Dexter series. In short, this is a serial killer who works for the criminal investigation department as a coroner. In order to satisfy his impulses, he takes care of tracking down criminals who have escaped the legal system. In the last season (the 8th) Dexter’s sister discovers the truth and the main character manages to escape to Alaska. The other series, older, bears its name very well in the person of Buffy, descendant of a series of vampire hunters who fight against the forces of darkness. The actress recently stood out for getting settled with former showrunner on the series Joss Whedon.

It’s exciting to have this season 9 announcement from Dexter. If it turns out, it will be the first successful serial resurrection. (arrested development, it was blah Gilmore Girls, it was dirty, and I haven’t seen the new seasons of Curb and I have no other example in mind)

October 15, 2020

However, some fans of both shows noticed some similarities between the two. Beware, we are entering a world where serial killings of criminals and vampire crimes come together. While there aren’t any supernatural powers in Dexter’s universe – aside from the main character’s voracious appetite for blood – there are a few similarities here that could change your mind. The two are already happening in Miami, Florida (Sunnydale is Miami-inspired), but what happens is more important as there is a chain of restaurants present in both universes. A fictional McDonald’s equivalent called Doublemeat Palace. This fast food is available from both Dexter and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Buffy and Dexter against junk food

In season 6 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Buffy works at the Doublemeat Palace fast food restaurant, which quickly turns creepy and creepy when she (mistakenly) suspects that the restaurant chain’s secret ingredient is human meat. In season 1 of Dexter, precisely in the episode “Truth be Told,” Angel’s wife explains that she is disgusted that these two doublemeat burgers are eating.

The truth, however, is much simpler (and less extravagant) than a universe shared by Dexter and Buffy the vampire slayer. Drew Z. Greenberg is a screenwriter who worked on both series. He therefore allowed himself a small reference that enabled his two series to share the same universe. Also, if you missed it, know that a trailer for season 9 of Dexter is available. We explain everything you need to know here.