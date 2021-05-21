Buffering Agents Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2026

Global Buffering Agents Market: Introduction

Buffering agents are produced and designed to adjust and maintain pH of water or chemical formulation to a specific range, usually to a neutral range (near 7). Further, the primary function of agricultural buffering agents is to mitigate the alkaline hydrolysis of pesticides utilized in agricultural fields due to higher pH water. Another function of buffering agents is to maintain a pH range suitable for specific pesticides.

Further, biotechnology has enabled the commercialization of protein-based drugs, including antibodies, insulin, and growth factors. Production and purification of such biologic products require different buffering agents for pH stabilization and control of reactions in different steps during the production process. Additionally, in the textile industry, cotton are bleached with hydrogen peroxide solutions. These solutions can be stabilized by using buffering agents, such as sodium metaborate. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global buffering agents market.

Global Buffering Agents Market: Dynamics

The pharmaceutical industry is expanding at a rapid pace which will likely to positively impact the buffering agents market. According to the government data, global expenses for drugs will amount to more than US$ 2.0 trillion valued market by the end of the forecast period. Subsequently, expanding manufacturing activities will increase the consumption of buffering agents. Moreover, at a macro level, the global population is increasing significantly per year and ageing at the same time and thereby, supporting the demand for buffering agents. Traditional buffering agents such as phosphate, citrate, and borate have some disadvantages when used in biological or complex systems due to poor buffering capacity.

In addition, agricultural production has grown strongly across the world and attributed significantly to the surge in demand for buffering agents. Beyond the traditional risks that affect the consumption of buffering agents in the agricultural industry, there are increasing uncertainties regarding agricultural trade policies and apprehensions about the leeway of rising protectionism globally. Therefore, agricultural trade plays an important role in ensuring food security, underscoring the need for an enabling trade policy environment. Aforementioned factors are speculated to impede the demand for buffering agents in the near term.

Global Buffering Agents Market: Segments

The global buffering agents market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and region

On the basis of product type, the global buffering agents market can be segmented as:

Mineral Buffering Agent Phosphate Tris Borate Citrate Glycine Other Mineral Buffers

Organic Buffering Agent Diethanolamine (DEA) Others



On the basis of end-use industry, the global buffering agents market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceutical

Agricultural

Textile

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Global Buffering Agents Market: Regional Outlook

Much of the stimulus to the demand for buffering agents in the last few years generated from rising household and per capita incomes in India and China, which stimulated the regional demand for agricultural products. Additional feedstock demand for biofuels mainly from blending mandates in economies, such as South Africa, India, and ASEAN etc. also attributes to the demand for buffering agents. Additionally, much of the additional food demand and buffering agents’ consumption will originate in regions with high population growth such as North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East.

By contrast, consumption growth for buffering agents in Western Europe is expected to remain lower due to stable production growth for agricultural products. However, in pharmaceutical applications, the demand for buffering agents in the region is set to grow at a reasonable growth rate. Moreover, growth in the retail industry to forge ahead the demand for buffering agents across the globe.

Global Buffering Agents Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global buffering agents market discerned across the value chain include:

Pinnacle Agriculture Distribution, Inc.

Avantor

Interchim

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Taiwan Hopax Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd

ANGUS Chemical Company

FBC Industries, Inc.

S. Borax

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Niacet

The research report – Buffering Agents presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Buffering Agents market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Buffering Agents market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain in the Buffering Agents market. The report – Buffering Agents provide in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Buffering Agents market segments and geographies.

