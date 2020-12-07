Budget Hotel Market Statistics 2020 | Facts and Data | Market Trend Analysis, Gross Margin Analysis, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Latest research report on Budget Hotel Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Budget hotel is the lowest category of hotel that provides the rooms and meals at cheap cost. Budget hotel offers the facilities which required to fulfilling basic requirements such as daily room service, telephone, television, air conditioning, mineral water, broadband connection, doctor on call, pick & drop facility etc. Some budget hotels also have a multi cuisine room and mini bar.

With the growing demand for branded budget hotel, players are investing in creating a distinct brand positioning as budget hotel providers are likely to see faster growth compared to generic travel aggregators. As per industry estimates, the inventory in the budget hotel space is expected to grow further with both new and existing players.

This report focuses on the global Budget Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Budget Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Red Roof Inn

Candlewood Suites

HotelF1

Ibis Budget Hotels

Premier Inn

Travelodge Hotels

Roots

Home Inns and Hotels Management

Holiday Inn Express Hotel

Econo Lodge Hotels

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Hotels

Airport Hotels

Suite Hotel

Serviced Apartments

Market segment by Application, split into

Private

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Budget Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Budget Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Budget Hotel Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Budget Hotel Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Budget Hotel Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.8.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

2.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

2.8.4. Threat of Substitute Product and Services

2.8.5. Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

2.9.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Segmentation

2.9.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Region

Chapter – Global Budget Hotel Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis

3.1. Global Budget Hotel Market Revenue (USD Million), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.2. Global Budget Hotel Market Revenue Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

3.3. Global Budget Hotel Market Sales (Number of Units), Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2025

3.4. Global Budget Hotel Market Sales Market Share (%), 2014- 2025

Chapter – Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Budget Hotel Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

