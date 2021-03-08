Büdenbender: Women must shape digitization | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender have called on women to actively contribute to digitization.

“Please don’t let the men rip themselves under the nails of the digital transformation process,” Büdenbender said in Berlin on Monday. “We have a lot to gain. Because digitization means change. Behavioral patterns, hierarchies, forms of communication and decision-making processes are broken and renewed. This can be an opportunity for women to shape digitization politically, technologically and socially. Steinmeier stressed, “Digitization will only succeed if it is more democratic – and if it becomes more feminine.”

During the discussion meeting on International Women’s Day on the topic “Digitization is female”, Büdenbender criticized that women would not be paid equal or equal by 2021. Men and ‘their cultural rules’ still dominated in parliaments, parties, companies, companies, research, universities, on the theater and film set, in the editor-in-chief or in the publishing house. “When it comes to influence, there is usually a man. That is why women must keep fighting for equality. “

Steinmeier called it “one of the biggest male misunderstandings,” while some still believed the gender equality debate was not their concern. “No, it suits us men well if we stand up for equality between women and men, and more importantly, if we actively help and implement equality wherever we can, every day of the year.” In addition, the following applies: “We men must show moral courage and courage when women are held down and not paid the same for the same work. Anytime they are ignored, ignored or attacked. “

Büdenbender said digitization is rapidly changing the world right now. “We are in the middle of this development that will determine the world of tomorrow – and therefore also determine the position of women in the world of tomorrow.” Büdenbender said women have a lot to lose, especially when they think about the dark side of digitalization. “Contempt, hatred and calls for violence on social media specifically target women because they are women.”

According to the chairman of the federal government’s digital council, Katrin Suder, 83 percent of all hateful comments on the Internet are directed against women. This really scares women. “We as a society cannot allow entire groups to say goodbye systematically,” Suder said in the discussion group. The enormous opportunity of digitization for more participation of women lies in the fact that it can break through existing male-dominated structures. “Because suddenly I can have my own reach, my own network.”

The climate and marine researcher Prof. Antje Boetius saw digitization as an opportunity for independence in career paths. Family-friendly working in the home office can help women, but there must be a very clear framework for this. Because, “There is also a risk of women being marginalized, in the invisible, from networking, from the competition that exists in creative jobs like science.”