Buckle up: “Snowpiercer” is back on Netflix for the second time

The adventure continues, now with a new convoy and the leading villain present. There are ten new episodes to watch.

Wilford will play a central role this second season.

The science fiction story of “Snowpiercer” is back on Netflix in season two – which was recorded before the premiere of the first (and the pandemic). Starting this Tuesday, January 26th, ten new episodes can be seen.

At the end of season one, the revolutionary forces, led by former police officer Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), finally managed to take control of the convoy and triumph over the ruling class.

When Layton and hospitality manager Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) got together to create a new democratic order on the train, passengers discovered something unexpected: a second train makes the journey that is under the control of the mysterious Mr. Wilford.

Wilford is the founder and owner of the trains that run permanently around the world – freezing cold and uninhabitable after a disaster that wiped out almost all of humanity and earthly life in general.

This new ice age was caused by the use of a substance aimed at stopping global warming that was being brought into the atmosphere by several countries and that started the end of the world. The entire remaining society lives on an ultra-technological train that never stops and crosses the world in constant repetition, while outside there is only ice, ruins and death.

In the 2013 film directed by Bong Joon Ho – adapted from the same cult graphic novels that created this dystopia – Wilford is an eccentric man at the head of the procession in a role played by Ed Harris.

This time it is Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”, “The Lord of the Rings”) who takes over the character – his version is self-centered, funny and well dressed, although he is clearly a villain.

With Wilford comes Alexandra Cavill, the daughter of Melanie Cavill, played by Rowan Blanchard. She was raised by Wilford, who is her great father figure.

“What we don’t know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford did with his thoughts,” said executive producer on the series, Graeme Manson, speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine. “How did Wilford turn you against Melanie? Alex is in this position between the mother he misses and the only father figure he has ever known. Where and how Alex will stay is a big, big, big part of this season. “

We know that many of the passengers are torn between their loyalty to Layton and that to Wilford (the one about more advanced technology and concrete plans for what he wants to do), which will create tension in the narrative.

