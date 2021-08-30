Buckle up: Jon Stewart is back with a new show

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” will discuss current issues with the usual humor. It comes down to AppleTV on September 30th.

Six years have passed since Jon Stewart’s sad farewell at The Daily Show’s table. The man who provided information while laughing was missing, but fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. Stewart is just returning to the format that made him famous.

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” is the name of his new show, produced and broadcast by Apple, which premieres on September 30th. But that’s not all: Even before the start of the first season, it is guaranteed that it is not a casual bet on a single season.

The series relies on Stewart’s strengths: his wit and his ability to satirize topics of political debate in a mixture of information and comedy that led to success for more than 16 years at the helm of “The Daily Show”. “This is a multi-season show that focuses on unique topics and does an in-depth analysis of the main themes of the national debate,” reveals Apple.

The producer’s description suggests that it could be a format closer to what John Oliver created with “Last Week Tonight” on “HBO,” which became what it is today under Stewart who hosted him on “The Daily Show” for several years. Nevertheless, it is guaranteed that there is also room for interviews and reports. The series is accompanied by a podcast.