Wednesday, December 14, 2022
World 

‘Brutal rapist’ sought after woman mutilated in Orange County, deputies say

Nidhi Gandhi

Orange County deputies are asking for assist discovering a person they described as a “brutal rapist” with “unmistakable” tattoos.

Deputies mentioned Bruce Whitehead, 54, raped and mutilated a lady off Pine Hills Highway close to North Lane on Dec. 10.

Deputies mentioned Whitehead spent 30 years in jail for committing rape and tried homicide within the Eighties.

When you spot him, you’re requested to name 911 instantly.

