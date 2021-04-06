Brushless DC Motors Market Analysis by Industry Size, Growth, Scope, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Players and Upcoming Trends Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global brushless DC motors market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth by 2025.

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors are powered by direct current (DC) using an inverter or switching power supply. A closed-loop controller converts the DC electric current into alternating current (AC) to run these motors. BLDC motors comprise stators, rotors, sensors and permanent magnets that offer high speed, power, and electronic control as compared to their brushed alternatives. These motors are durable, efficient, generate low noise, and require less energy while providing maximum rotational force (torque). As a result, BLDC motors are extensively employed in the industrial machinery, automotive, aviation, electronics and healthcare industries.

The growing trend of industrial automation and the increasing popularity of miniature electronic devices are primarily driving the brushless DC motors market growth. Moreover, the rising focus on reducing the environmental footprint is escalating the adoption of hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which, in turn, is catalyzing the demand for BLDC motors. Furthermore, the growing usage of high-tech electronics, such as mobility scooters and drones, and the introduction of sensor-less BLDC motors, are also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the widespread of coronavirus disease has propelled the demand for brushless DC motors to manufacture wheelchairs, ventilators, respirators, air filtration devices, personal protective equipment (PPE), etc. This is expected to further drive the global market for brushless DC motors in the coming years.

Brushless DC Motors Market Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the brushless DC motors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Maxon Motor AG

Buhler Motor GmbH

Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Nidec Corporation

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

AMETEK Inc.

Arc Systems Inc.

The Faulhaber Group

The report has segmented the global brushless DC motors market on the basis of product type, power rating, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Inner Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Outer Rotor Brushless DC Motors

Breakup by Power Rating:

0 -750 Watts

750 Watts to 3 kW

3 kW – 75 kW

Above 75 kW

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

