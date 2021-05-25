Bruno Nogueira will narrate the concert about “Pedro and the Wolf”

The show “Pedro eo Lobo” takes place in the Coliseu Porto Ageas and there are already more confirmed appearances.

Seven years after the last show, the Coliseu Porto Ageas return with the promenade concerts. This second version of these events, commentated for a family audience, will last seven moments between May 30th and December 19th.

Promenade 2.0 will debut on May 30th with the concert of “O Pedro eo Lobo”, accompanied by the Espinho Classical Orchestra and narrated live by Bruno Nogueira.

“O Pedro ea Lobo” is the artistic direction of Maestro Cesário Costa, comments by the musicologist Jorge Castro Ribeiro and a multimedia component by the designer Sara Botelho. The cycle of the new promenade concerts will include seven shows until the end of the year.

In these seven moments pieces like “O Pedro eo Lobo”, “Rhapsody in Blue”, “A Ark of the Treasury” and “Cinderela” are presented.

Tickets cost between € 6 and € 14 and can be bought at the Colosseum ticket office. If you prefer, you can fully subscribe to the seven shows at a 50 percent discount.