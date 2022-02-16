Bruno de Carvalho is being investigated on suspicion of domestic violence

Bruno de Carvalho is being investigated on suspicion of domestic violence

The former Sporting president has been banned from ‘Big Brother Famosos’ after receiving a criminal complaint which is being investigated

case is under investigation.

The former Sporting Club de Portugal president is under investigation by the Attorney General’s Office after a criminal complaint was filed over allegations of domestic violence. An official source from the Ministry of State confirmed to “Sábado” the “existence of an investigation in this regard. The same applies to the Integrated Department of Domestic Violence (SEIVD) in Sintra.”

The relationship between rivals Bruno de Carvalho and Liliana Almeida was the starting point of several discussions within the house of “Big Brother Famosos”. So much so that many viewers filed complaints with the Portuguese Association for Victim Support.

Last Sunday, February 13, the competitor was informed that a criminal complaint had been filed against him by the Citizenship and Equality Commission with the Public Prosecutor’s Office on suspicion of domestic violence.

Later, after becoming aware of the allegations, the former Sporting president was chosen by the public to be expelled from the scheme.

