Bruno de Carvalho has been left out of Big Brother – and Liliana may even leave

Bruno de Carvalho has been left out of Big Brother – and Liliana may even leave

Bruno de Carvalho has been left out of Big Brother – and Liliana may even leave

TVI continues to be accused of exploiting an abusive situation to generate money and viewers.

Bruno de Carvalho was excluded from the public.

This Sunday, February 13th, a remarkable gala took place in the “Big Brother Famosos”. After the numerous criticisms from different sectors of society – in addition to complaints in APAV and a complaint to the public prosecutor’s office by the Citizenship and Gender Equality Commission – TVI was forced to address directly the allegedly toxic relationship between Bruno de Carvalho and Liliana de Almeida.

Presenter Cristina Ferreira, who is also the channel’s director of entertainment and fiction, took a stance of impartiality, stressing that the “BB” team is the only one with access to all the data, including a medical team covering the competitors supervised. The decision on Bruno de Carvalho’s future in the program was then released to the public.

Viewers voted and it was even the former Sporting president who ended up being ruled out for the night. Then Liliana Almeida — who claimed not to be the victim of an abusive relationship — said she was considering quitting the reality show. Cristina Ferreira advised her to wait a day to think things over, so the decision is expected to be known this Monday the 14th.

However, criticism remains on social media regarding the way TVI has approached the issue. Many say the TV network took advantage of an abusive situation to generate money and viewers.

Bruno de Carvalho returns to social media: insults commentators and criticizes Liliana Almeida’s attitude

Meanwhile, Bruno de Carvalho returned to social media during the night – and reportedly under the influence of alcohol. He insulted Big Brother commentators, left-bloc MEP Joana Mortágua, and criticized Liliana Almeida’s attitude of staying in the house one more night.

This time I learned… Alone but with dignity!!!

— Bruno de Carvalho_official LLAP (@BrunodC72) February 14, 2022

Have I ever slept away those accused of violence????

— Bruno de Carvalho_official LLAP (@BrunodC72) February 14, 2022

Popcorn and Flávio go to pqp!!! With love!!!

— Bruno de Carvalho_official LLAP (@BrunodC72) February 14, 2022