Bruno de Carvalho accuses the production of “Big Brother” of manipulation

The contestant was presented with several images about his relationship with Liliana Almeida. And he even threatened to give up.

He will be nominated this week.

At the “Big Brother Famosos” gala this Sunday, February 6th, Bruno de Carvalho was confronted with a compilation of images that were taken during the production of the show. The images consist of conversations between the candidate and Liliana Almeida, with whom he began a relationship during the reality show.

“[O que passa] of the images you have selected? That I’m a manipulator. But those were the images you chose. People if they listen carefully to the conversations or ask Lili. If there’s one thing Lili is, it’s smart and independent. These images are badly chosen for me,” said Bruno de Carvalho and criticized the production of “Big Brother Famosos” because they allegedly show him as a “manipulator”.

After the gala, the ex-Sporting president spent a long time in the confessional and even threatened to withdraw from the program. Bruno de Carvalho is one of this week’s nominees. The others are Jorge Guerreiro, Kasha and Mário Jardel.