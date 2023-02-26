Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty web within the ultimate minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday would possibly for his or her sixth straight victory.
Ullmark made a save and fired a excessive wrist shot the size of the ice to grow to be the thirteenth goalie in NHL historical past to attain a objective.
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period targets for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.
Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.
Lindholm opened the scoring on an influence play with 2:52 left within the first interval. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the purpose.
Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left within the first, darting to the center on a break and beating Silovs to the far aspect for his nineteenth objective of the season.
Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.
Silovs stopped 32 pictures.
