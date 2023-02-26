Sunday, February 26, 2023
Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark scores into empty net

Nidhi Gandhi

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Goaltender Linus Ullmark scored into an empty web within the ultimate minute and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 on Saturday would possibly for his or her sixth straight victory.

Ullmark made a save and fired a excessive wrist shot the size of the ice to grow to be the thirteenth goalie in NHL historical past to attain a objective.

Defenseman Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand had first-period targets for the Bruins, and Ullmark made 26 saves.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver.

Lindholm opened the scoring on an influence play with 2:52 left within the first interval. beating goalie Arturs Silovs with a one-timer from the purpose.

Marchand made it 2-0 with 35 seconds left within the first, darting to the center on a break and beating Silovs to the far aspect for his nineteenth objective of the season.

Boeser scored for Vancouver at 7:24 of the third.

Silovs stopped 32 pictures.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Edmonton on Monday night time and Calgary on Tuesday night time.

Canucks: At Dallas on Monday night time.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

