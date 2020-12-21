Bromine Market Growth, Key Players and Forecast Report, 2030

The global bromine market attained a valuation of $1,864.3 million in 2019 and will progress at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2020 and 2030, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. The main factors fueling the expansion of the market are the rising utilization of bromine compounds for reducing mercury emissions, increasing usage of clear brine fluids in oil and gas drilling activities, and the growing demand for environment-friendly polymeric flame retardants.

The ballooning requirement for clear brine fluids in oil and gas drilling activities is a major factor driving the progress of the bromine market. Clear brine fluids can significantly reduce the bottom-hole pressure and temperature in the well bores. A plethora of soluble salts are added in specific concentration to the clear brine fluids taking freeze points, clarity, pressure/temperature freeze points, and densities into consideration. Compared to other drilling fluids, brines exhibit enhanced wellbore stability in the salt.

Moreover, they also exhibit less fine-hole gauge, formation, and fill damage and faster shale penetration rates than the other drilling fluids. Furthermore, the usage of brine brings down the initial cost of establishing the casing for the mud, which is used for drilling. Apart from this, the growing usage of environment-friendly polymeric retardants and the mushrooming demand for bromine compounds for reducing mercury emissions are also propelling the advancement of the market across the globe.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) bromine market would be the most prosperous one in the forthcoming years. This is credited to the increasing urban population and the surging sales of electronic products, insulation, and plastics in Japan, China, India, Thailand, and South Korea, due to the soaring disposable income of the people residing in these countries. As the bromine-based flame retardants are heavily used in these items, the growing sales of these products are boosting the market growth in the region.

Market Segmentation

Based on Derivative

Hydrogen Bromide

Bromide Salts

Organobromide

Based on Application

Flame Retardants

Clear Brine Fluids

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

Geographical Analysis