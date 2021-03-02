Bromine Market 2021 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar

The Global Bromine Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Bromine market was valued at 36500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 45700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Bromine (Br2) is a reddish brown liquid that gives off dark red, highly corrosive fumes having a sharp, penetrating odor. It is indispensable raw material for inorganic pharmaceuticals, photosensitive materials, dyes and medicine. It is also the base ingredient used in the manufacturing of hydrobromic acid (HBr) which is further utilized as a raw material for organic intermediates and medicines including lithium bromide and terephthalic acid. It is obtained from seawater, natural brines, or as the by -product brines of potash recovery.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Bromine Market: First Solar, Sharp, Yingli Solar, Solar Frontier, SunPower, Solarcentury, Hanwha Solar, REC Group, Panasonic, Kyocera, Canadian Solar, Suntech, Trina Solar, Meyer Burger, AGC Solar and others.

Global Bromine Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Bromine Market on the basis of Types are:

Seawater Method

Brine Water Method

On the basis of Application , the Global Bromine Market is segmented into:

Flame Retardants

Biocides, Water Treatment

Drilling Fluids

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regional Analysis For Bromine Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Bromine Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Bromine Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Bromine Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Bromine Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Bromine Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

