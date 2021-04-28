Bromine & Derivatives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA), Segment Forecasts, And COVID-19 Impacts, 2014 – 2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Bromine & Derivatives, which studied Bromine & Derivatives industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Bromine & Derivatives market cover
Honeywell International
Tosoh Corporation
Chemtura
Sanofi
Tetra Technologies
Jordan Bromine
Tata Chemicals
Hindustan Salts
Gulf Resources
Morre-Tec Industries
Albemarle Corporation
Perekop Bromine
Israel Chemical
Application Outline:
Oil & Gas
Flame Retardants
Biocide
Plasma Etching
Medical
HBr Flow Battery
PTA Synthesis
Fumigant Synthesis
Others
Market Segments by Type
Organobromine
Hydrogen Bromide
Clear Brine Fluid
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bromine & Derivatives Market
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Bromine & Derivatives Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Bromine & Derivatives Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Bromine & Derivatives Market in Major Countries
7 North America Bromine & Derivatives Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Bromine & Derivatives Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Bromine & Derivatives Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bromine & Derivatives Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
