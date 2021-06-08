Bromelain Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period

Derived from the pineapple plant, the bromelain enzyme finds various applications across different end-use industries. At the industrial level, bromelain is used to digest proteins. The proteolytic nature of bromelain finds application in the F&B industry where bromelain is largely used as a meat tenderizer. With added benefits such as anti-inflammation and immunity boosting properties, bromelain is being increasingly used in dietary supplements. Bromelain also finds application as a viable solution to several energy and resource consuming processes in industries such as leather and paper processing.

The meat industry is a large part of the global food & beverages sector and there is a continuous and rapidly rising consumer demand for processed meat and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat dishes, owing to the ease of consumption of these ready meat food products. Bromelain is in great demand in the F&B industry to tenderize red meat. Traditional methods of meat tenderization using the process of marination is time consuming and requires a significant amount of resources. The Bromelain enzyme – owing to its inherent properties to tenderize meat – helps reduce post process preparation time and reduces production costs significantly. This is anticipated to boost market demand for the enzyme in the coming years.

Get free sample copy before purchase this report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12184

Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals largest application segments in the global bromelain market

The Food & Beverages and Pharmaceuticals industries have the largest applications of bromelain for several processes. Both these segments are collectively expected to hold more than 85% of the global bromelain market share throughout the forecast period 2017 – 2025. Increasing application of bromelain in the bakery, meat, and brewing industry is likely to boost revenue growth of the F&B segment during the period of assessment. The Food & Beverages segment is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 11.6 Mn in 2017 over 2016, and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 129.6 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The Pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to represent an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.0 Mn in 2017 over 2016, and an incremental $ opportunity of US$ 102.9 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Applications of bromelain across end-use industries in the various regional markets

Rising demand from the household care and meat industries in North America: The detergent industry in North America is the largest consumer of enzymes and the household care industry extensively utilizes enzymes such as bromelain in various products. The meat industry in North America is on an upward growth trajectory, owing to increasing consumption of meat products by the population. Bromelain being the most sought after meat tenderizing agent is in great demand in the F&B industry across North America. A trending development in this region is the adoption of bromelain in teeth whitening products. Oral care product manufacturers are now including bromelain-added products in their offerings.

For comprehensive insights on keyword adoption, ask an analyst here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/12184

Increasing demand from the animal feed market in Latin America: Brazil is the leading consumer of poultry feed and feed additives in Latin America. There is a growing demand for poultry meat in the region. The carbohydrate and protein enhancing solutions for the animal feed market are driving the growth in demand for enzymes such as bromelain. Addition of the bromelain enzyme improves the digestibility of cereal containing feeds. Also, Brazil and Argentina are the two largest consumers and exporters of meat in Latin America and consequently, there has been a steadily increasing demand for bromelain across the region.

Rising consumption of bromelain supplements and increased usage in the cosmetics industry in Europe: Bromelain is widely used as a health supplement in Germany, and is used to treat inflammation and swelling of the nose and sinus after an injury or surgery. Also, top players in Europe’s cosmetics industry are developing innovative products by including bromelain, as bromelain helps in treating acne, wrinkles, and dry skin. It also helps in post-injection bruising and swelling.

You can buy this report from here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12184

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com