Bromelain Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2027

Global Bromelain Market is valued approximately at USD 37.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Bromelain is a protein-digesting enzyme produced from fruit and stem of pineapples. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has categorized Bromelain as a dietary supplement, and generally recognized as safe (GRAS) used in various applications including pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and cosmetics sectors. It is used for pain and swelling, joint stiffness, muscle soreness, and also helps to relieve cardiovascular diseases, such as stroke, heart attack, peripheral artery disease, and high blood pressure. The growing demand from various end-use industries such as animal feed, household care, textile industry etc., and increasing adoption of bromelain in cosmetics industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. In cosmetic sector, bromelain is majorly used to reduce wrinkles, acne, and treat dry skin, as rising demand for anti-ageing cosmetic products and awareness towards skin care products drive the demand for bromelain market. For instance: As per Statista, the global sale of anti-aging products was around USD 50.17 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow approximately to USD 66.2 billion in 2023. Moreover, the growing women working class population will lead the demand of skin care products which in turn result to increase the demand of the market. For instance: According to International Labour Organization, the global employment rate among women in 2018 was 69.3 in developing countries and 52.4 in developed countries. Also, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics around 18.4 million women were in the labor force in 1950 and has been increased by 73.5 million, comprising 46.8 percent of the overall labor force in 2015. It is also projected to rise to 77.2 million comprising 47.2 percent of the overall labor force in 2024. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of bromelain in emerging economies and harmful side effects of bromelain is the major factor restraining the growth of global Bromelain market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bromelain market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the positive outlook towards the meat & seafood and healthcare industries of China, India, Japan, Malaysia, and Indonesia is anticipated to fuel the product demand.

