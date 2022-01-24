broken price for this 5G 128GB smartphone for winter sale

There are a variety of 5G plans out there and if you want to take advantage of the full power of the network you will need to invest in a compatible device. If photo quality and display quality are important to you, look no further as the Samsung Galaxy S21 currently costs under £630.

Samsung Galaxy S21: a great camera phone

With its Galaxy S21, Samsung has created a very nice example. First of all, its Dynamic Amoled 2X screen displays a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ compatibility. They therefore have an image quality at the top with a very good fluidity, very remarkable for videos and games.

This year we’re entitled to a new in-house processor and a spec sheet that rivals the competition:

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2100 RAM: 8GB Storage: 128GB

On the photo side, we rely on a triple sensor on the back and a 10-megapixel sensor on the front:

12 megapixels, wide angle64 megapixels, 3x hybrid zoom 12 megapixels, ultra wide angle

With this configuration it is possible to film in 8K at 24 frames per second or in 4K at 60 frames per second.

Regarding the battery, we are at a capacity of 4000 mAh with a 25W fast charge.

Launched at €859, it is currently on sale for €629 with promo code DARTY20. We also have a good plan for a gaming smartphone, the Asus Rog Phone 5, which is also on sale.

Why order?

display qualityphoto qualityperformance

Affiliate Links

The Hitek team selects for you the best offers available on the web. If you buy a product from this article, the e-commerce site will pay us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.