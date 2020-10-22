Broken price for the OnePlus Nord 5G 128 GB, an offer not to be missed!

At the beginning of October, the OnePlus North benefited from an excellent campaign with a voucher worth 92 euros that can be used for your next orders. Today it’s back with a promo code that allows it to be under the € 325 bar, an incredible price for a super phone.

OnePlus Nord: A smartphone that harms Google Pixel 5

The OnePlus Nord has a very good 6.44-inch screen with liquid Amol, a full HD resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an integrated fingerprint reader to secure the device or your devices. contactless payments.

Under the hood we find a configuration similar to that of the new Google Pixel 5, but the price is not the same, it is much lower!

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 8 GB in LPDDR4X memory: 128 GB

With this processor, the OnePlus North can switch to 5G and access new offers at the same time.

For the photo part, it’s pretty well equipped with no less than 4 sensors!

48 megapixels with optical and electronic stabilization 8 megapixels ultra wide angle 5 megapixels for depth of field 2 megapixels for macro

The front requires a 32 megapixel sensor which is ideal for selfies, video calls or your TikTok videos.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 4115 mAh battery compatible with the Warp Char 30T fast charge so you can go from 0 to 70% in just half an hour!

Advertised at 399 euros, an unbelievable price, it benefits from a new promotion and this time it costs only 324 euros with the code RAKUTEN 15! You won’t find anything better for this price! And if you want a high-end device, the OnePlus 8T is finally available in France.

Why succumb?

Price-performance ratio! Technical data sheet corresponds to Pixel 5 ultra-fast charge!

