Broadening: How COVID-19 affect the growth of Food Ingredients Sterilization Market

Market Overview

As per the Research Dive report, the global food ingredients sterilization market is foreseen to observe widespread growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The report offers thorough information regarding the market based on drivers and restraints, investment opportunities, key segments, key players, and regions. The performance of each player operating in the market is presented in the research report. Also, the study covers a summary of key developments of the market players and COVID-19 impact analysis.

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global food ingredients sterilization market is divided into four segments based on ingredients, sterilization method, and region. The spices, herbs, and seasoning sub-segment of the ingredients segment and heat sterilization sub-segment of the sterilization method segment are at a dominant position in the market.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of ingredients, the global market is divided into the following:

Dried Fruits and Vegetables

Spices, Herbs, and Seasonings

Meat & Poultry

Cereals & Pulses

Dairy Ingredients

Seafood

Tea Blends

Nuts

Among these, the spices, herbs, and seasoning sub-segment is expected to hold the highest share of the market during the forecast period, 2020—2027. This is mainly owing to the several applications and usages of spices, herbs, and seasoning in numerous end-use food industries.

On the basis of sterilization method, the global market is divided into the following:

Heat

Moisture

Radiation

Others

Among these, the heat sterilization sub-segment is foreseen to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, 2020—2027. This is mainly owing to various benefits of heat sterilization method such as good retention of flavor, texture, color, and moisture of food ingredients.

Based on region, the global market is segmented into the following:

Europe UK Germany Spain Italy France Rest of Europe

North America Canada S. Mexico



Asia-Pacific South Korea Japan China Australia India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Argentina Brazil Rest of LAMEA



Among these, the Asia Pacific region market is anticipated to observe accelerated growth from 2020 to 2027. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for packaged and processed food items and growing preference for high-quality products with better shelf life mainly in countries like India, China, and Japan in this region.

Key Players

Sterigenics U.S.,LLC

Balchem Inc.

Croll Reynolds

Wenda Ingredients

Napasol

Namah Steam Sterilization

Cosmed Group

JBT

Global Sterilization and Fumigation

ATTEC Automation GmbH

