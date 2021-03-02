Broadcast Equipment Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2026 | Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

The Broadcast Equipment Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Broadcast Equipment market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Broadcast Equipment market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Broadcast Equipment market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Broadcast Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Broadcast Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Broadcast Equipment Market: Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Evertz Microsystems, Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, Grass Valley, Harmonic Inc., Clyde Broadcast, Sencore, Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L, AVL Technologies, Inc., ETL Systems Ltd., and others.

Key Market Trends

Digital broadcasting is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The continuous evolution of digital broadcast technology has resulted in a considerable increase in the capacity of the transmitted bandwidth and has enabled many more services, better picture quality, and improved coverage across the globe.

– In multiple countries, there has been increasing adoption of digital content owing to better picture quality that includes HDTV and the introduction of interactive services. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for broadcast equipment include the increase in video quality of the display, the rise in the number of digital channels, increase in the use of smartphones and portable devices. Also, advanced video qualities like ultrahigh definitions, 4K, and 8K provide users with premium video display experience, which is also promoting market growth.

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The North American region is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing number of cable and satellite television channels buoyed with the increasing internet penetration has provided broadcasters with the opportunity to provide high-quality content to the viewers, which is one of the primary reasons for the demand for broadcast equipment.

– The rising cultural diversity across the region is also one of the primary factors that have led to an increase in the number of digital channels, which in turn is boosting the demand for broadcast equipment in the region.

– The online platform in the North American region is expanding at a very fast rate with the inclusion of new innovative technologies primarily meant to enhance personalized user experiences.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – EVS, a prominent provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, announced that Aftonbladet TV has deployed the Dyvi production switcher for their news, current affairs and magazine studio productions.

– October 2019 – Evertz, a prominent player in media and entertainment technology solutions, partnered with CBS for “Dabl the network’s new digital lifestyle channel hosted in the public cloud using the company’s advanced Mediator-X and Overture Playout solutions.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Broadcast Equipment Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

