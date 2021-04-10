Broadcast Equipment Market 2021 Growing Industry and Business Outlook – Evertz Microsystems, Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment, Grass Valley, among others

Broadcast Equipment Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Broadcast Equipment Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The Broadcast Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The growing number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increases in access to high-speed internet has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of their own choice in terms of information, entertainment, or social activity anywhere, anytime.

– The growing shift of multiple products from the hardware-oriented structure towards the software and open architecture based model has affected the market. The rapidly increasing demand for ultra high definition (UHD) content production and transmission, and the increasing D2C offerings through various types of OTT services and multi-channel networks in the developed countries have also attributed to the market growth.

– The rising demand for the over-the-top (OTT) application through an app or service that is availed over the internet, thereby bypassing the traditional distribution practices. Services that are available for over the top services are significantly related to the media and communication sector, which can be accessed with lower cost as compared to the traditional method of delivery.

– Online media content consumption has shown tremendous growth over the recent past. There is a surging demand for mobile devices as the preferred medium of consuming online media. The smartphone market has seen unparalleled growth in the last 5 years. Also, according to the Cisco VNI report, 2017, 80% of internet traffic is generated from the video-streaming segment. An increase in the number of mobile devices is making it easier for consumers to access music and video content on the go, thereby driving the demand broadcast equipment during the forecast period.

– The recent coronavirus outbreak is having a critical impact on the broadcasting industry as firms across the globe have been reluctant to spend on ads. The brands are being reluctant to use their limited cash reserves on ads, especially when they know that this won’t create any demand in an economy shut down.

– Moreover, sports has been the biggest draw for TV viewers across the globe, finding ways to deliver the video content at scale and on rapidly increasing number of devices and formats present multiple challenges for broadcasters, service providers, content owners, and rights holders.

The following Companies are covered

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment, Grass Valley, among others.

– April 2020 – EVS, a prominent provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, announced that Aftonbladet TV has deployed the Dyvi production switcher for their news, current affairs and magazine studio productions.

– October 2019 – Evertz, a prominent player in media and entertainment technology solutions, partnered with CBS for “Dabl the networks new digital lifestyle channel hosted in the public cloud using the company’s advanced Mediator-X and Overture Playout solutions.

Key Market Trends

Digital broadcasting is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The continuous evolution of digital broadcast technology has resulted in a considerable increase in the capacity of the transmitted bandwidth and has enabled many more services, better picture quality, and improved coverage across the globe.

– In multiple countries, there has been increasing adoption of digital content owing to better picture quality that includes HDTV and the introduction of interactive services. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for broadcast equipment include the increase in video quality of the display, the rise in the number of digital channels, increase in the use of smartphones and portable devices. Also, advanced video qualities like ultrahigh definitions, 4K, and 8K provide users with premium video display experience, which is also promoting market growth.

– The digital broadcasting’s data broadcasting capability has added many more features such as it has enabled the viewers to check out player statistics and get weather forecasts, news, and other information while watching a different program.

– Government initiatives is also helping the market to grow, For instance, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently urged the government to release a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting. Moreover, the policy should also include a comprehensive road map for the roll-out of these services in a time-bound manner.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Broadcast Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Broadcast Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

