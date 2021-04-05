Broadcast Antenna Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – TE Connectivity Ltd., Jampro Antennas Inc., Propagation Systems Inc. (PSI Antenna), TCI International Inc

Broadcast Antenna Market – Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Broadcast Antenna Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Broadcast Antenna Market are TE Connectivity Ltd., Jampro Antennas Inc., Propagation Systems Inc. (PSI Antenna), TCI International Inc., Twin Engineers Private Limited, Dielectric Inc., OMB Sistemas Electrónicos S.A., ELETEC Broadcast Transmitters Sarl, ABE Elettronica s.r.l., Electronics Research Inc., ALDENA TELECOMUNICAZIONI Srl, R.V.R. Elettronica S.r.l, Kathrein Broadcast GmbH and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In Oct 2019 – Ericsson acquired antenna and filter division of Kathrein, a world-leading provider of antenna and filter technologies to provide its customers a broadened Ericsson radio system offering by expanding Ericsson’s portfolio of antenna and filter products.

Key Market Trends:

Television Type to Hold Highest Market Share

– Broadcast TV antenna offers a wide range of benefits over pay-TV services, some of which are low cost, uncompressed HD signals, uninterrupted services, and a wide range of local channels. These are the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global broadcast antenna market during the forecast period. Moreover, increased picture quality like HD, 2K, 4K, and sports events in 4k are fuelling the growth of broadcast antenna.

– However, limited channels available which can be viewed by using TV antenna are comparatively less as compared to other paid subscriptions, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

– Over the last decade, countries have switched from broadcasting using an older analog television standard to newer digital television (DTV). Generally, however, the same broadcast frequencies are used, so the same antennas can be used for the older analog television and can also receive new DTV broadcasts.

– Currently, TV antenna manufacturers are focusing on introducing TV antennas, especially indoor antennas, that support both UHF and VHF functionality, as well as HD content. This trend is expected to gain traction soon.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Broadcast Antenna Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

