Broad mandatory entry test to slow down the new corona wave | free press

Berlin (dpa) – New rules for entering Germany aim to curb the spread of corona by returning summer vacationers. According to a draft regulation from the Federal Ministry of Health, especially unvaccinated people should be prepared for broader testing obligations.

It is necessary to “curb the influx of additional infections and keep the number of infections low in order to further increase vaccination coverage during this period”, the draft available to the German news agency. “The next wave of high numbers of infections expected according to current forecasts should be postponed as far as possible.”

According to dpa information, the draft bill has been coordinated in advance with other ministries from Wednesday evening and must also be discussed in more detail. It foresees to come into effect this Sunday (1 August). The government had left the start date open and referred to the necessary votes.

TEST AND PROOF OBLIGATION:

In principle, according to the draft, in the future all immigrants from the age of six should have a negative test certificate, proof of recovery or proof of full vaccination – regardless of where and how they come from. Proof of testing should always be required when entering an area with virus variants of concern, proof of vaccination or recovery should not be sufficient. For example, Brazil and South Africa are currently considered areas with virus variants. Costs for any rapid or PCR tests abroad are for your own account.

CONTROLS:

In general, the evidence must be taken on entry and presented in the event of “arbitrary” checks by the authorities, as stated in the draft. There are no plans to check all people entering the country directly at the border. If you travel with a transport company such as an airline, proof must be presented on request before take-off – this was already the case for air passengers. In the case of cross-border train traffic, this must also be possible on the road.

SPECIAL CASES:

Among other things, the design provides for a special regulation for cross-border commuter traffic and shorter journeys in cross-border traffic. The mandatory test should only apply to them if they come from risk areas. For those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not recovered, a test certificate should therefore only be required twice a week, not for every enrollment.

AREAS OF RISK:

According to the draft, changes are also planned in the classification of higher-risk international regions. In the future, there will only be two categories instead of three: high-risk areas and areas with virus variants. Regions with a particularly high number of cases should be considered as high risk areas. An indication for this should be a seven-day incidence of “significantly over 100”, but other factors, such as low test rates or many hospital cases, should also be considered. The level of a “simple” risk area with more than 50 reported new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days should be removed. So far, there is also an average level of “high incidence areas” with a seven-day incidence of over 200.

QUARANTINE:

According to the risk area design, people who have not been vaccinated and who have not recovered must be quarantined for ten days immediately after return, which can be terminated with a negative PCR test result on the fifth day at the earliest. For children under the age of twelve, the quarantine must end after the fifth day after arrival. When returning from virus variant areas, a further 14 days of home quarantine will be provided.

It was intended that the design would be further coordinated and approved between the ministries in a circulation procedure. This could happen next Friday. The FDP health expert Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus again called the general mandatory entry test disproportionate. “It makes a big difference whether you come from a high-incidence area or from a low-incidence country.” The cabinet also repeats the mistakes of the past year: “Only when the summer holidays are in full swing, test measures for returnees will be discussed.”

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach called the provision in the draft meaningful that unvaccinated people from risk areas should be quarantined until they have been tested for free by PCR. “There should be free travel for those who have been vaccinated and for those who have recovered. This limits the 4th wave,” Lauterbach wrote on Twitter.

From the point of view of the SPD faction, the state should bear the costs for planned PCR tests for returnees from high-risk corona areas. These tests are considerably more expensive than rapid tests, “for a family that can quickly run up to several hundred euros,” said party leader Carsten Schneider of the German news agency. “That is why I demand that in these cases the costs of the PCR tests be borne by the state.” The holiday should not become a cost trap.