Brittney Griner Appeals Drug Conviction in Russia, Lawyer Says

The protection group for Brittney Griner, the American basketball star sentenced to jail in Russia on drug smuggling prices, mentioned on Monday that it had appealed the decision as Russian diplomats started to talk extra overtly a few potential prisoner trade with america.

Maria Blagovolina, a companion on the legislation agency that has represented Ms. Griner, confirmed the enchantment of the decision, which was reached this month by the Khimki Metropolis Court docket outdoors Moscow. The grounds of the enchantment weren’t instantly clear.

Ms. Griner’s authorized group has mentioned that the enchantment, which was anticipated, would probably take as much as three months to be adjudicated. Russian officers have mentioned that each one authorized avenues should be exhausted earlier than a possible trade will be mentioned.